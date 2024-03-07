Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,666 in the last 365 days.

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 14, 2024

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 14, 2024

HONG KONG, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time the same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International: +1-412-902-4272
US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982
UK (Toll Free) 0-800-279-9489
UK (Local Toll) 0-207-544-1375
Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945
Hong Kong (Local Toll): +852-3018-4992
Singapore (Toll Free): 800-120-6157
Australia (Toll Free): 1-800-121301


Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 21, 2024, by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free): 855-669-9658
Replay Passcode: 2517953


About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory
Jillian Zeng Christian Arnell, Managing Director
Tel: +852-2180-6111 Tel: +852-2117-0861
E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com E-mail: ucloudlink@christensencomms.com


You just read:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 14, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more