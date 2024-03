Airship AI to Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2024

REDMOND, Wash., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, will attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 17-19, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.



Airship AI President Paul Allen will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the recently announced large contract to an agency within the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform, $10.9 million award from the Department of Homeland Security, 2024 $11.8 million backlog plus pipeline of $140 million, and expanding footprint driven by demand from Fortune 500 Customers and U.S. Federal Government and Department of Defense Agencies.

36th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 17-19, 2024

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

Attendees: President Paul Allen

Format: In-person 1x1’s

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Airship AI management, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to AISP@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

MZ North America

949-491-8235

AISP@mzgroup.us