Aeries Technology to Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, announced today that Daniel Webb, Chief Investment Officer is scheduled to attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California, on March 17-19, 2024.

To submit your ROTH Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Aeries Technology, please contact your ROTH representative.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s unique approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

