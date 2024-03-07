Submit Release
Zoomcar to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

BANGALORE, India, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZCAR) (“Zoomcar,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, will be attending the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point California.

Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

The 36th Annual ROTH Conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings, company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats, and industry panels with approximately 500 private and public companies across a variety of growth sectors including Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Roth representative or email ZCAR@gateway-grp.com.

About Zoomcar
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused on emerging markets. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in growing markets.

Media Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc. (U.S.)
ZCAR@gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860

Zoomcar
Bhagyashree Rewatkar
bhagyashree.rewatkar@zoomcar.com


