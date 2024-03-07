Cellebrite Launches FedRAMP Authorization Process to Provide Federal Customers with Enhanced Cloud Security

Collaboration with Coalfire Will Deliver Federal Customers Access to Cellebrite SaaS Technology

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the launch of the process to authorize its software-as-a-service offerings with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). The authorization will enable Cellebrite’s federal customers to leverage their use of the Company’s SaaS solutions, support faster and more cost-effective procurement processes, eliminate duplicative assessment efforts and ensure consistent application of information security standards. FedRAMP authorization ensures a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.



As part of this process, Cellebrite selected cybersecurity services pioneer Coalfire to support the activities required to complete this process, which is planned to be completed within the next twelve months. More than 70% of FedRAMP-authorized providers turn to Coalfire for their assessment and advisory needs. Coalfire has earned a reputation for bringing cloud service providers, including the world’s largest clouds, to audit-ready status in record time.

Operating in one of the highest-regulated industries globally, Cellebrite’s collaboration with Coalfire will build on Cellebrite’s industry-leading security practices and helps ensure its SaaS solutions will be held to the highest standard of security and data compliance. The Company chose Coalfire for its track record in guiding customers through every phase of the FedRAMP journey and its deep cloud engineering expertise, with 100% of its submitted builds passing FedRAMP 3PAO (Third Party Assessment Organization) audit to date.

“Cellebrite’s solutions currently support an extensive range of U.S. Federal agencies. Investing in FedRAMP authorization demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our customers can augment their current investment in Cellebrite technology by harnessing the power of the cloud through high-value, SaaS-based offerings with the highest levels of security and reliability,” said Ronnen Armon, Chief Products and Technologies Officer, Cellebrite. “We are proud to be working with Coalfire, widely recognized as the most trusted FedRAMP leader. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program sets the standard for security. With Coalfire, we are well-positioned to bring SaaS to our customers with assured strength, resilience, and compliance.”

“We’re excited Cellebrite selected us as their trusted partner for navigating FedRAMP compliance,” said Karen Laughton, EVP of Compliance Advisory, Coalfire. “My team brings a blend of seasoned experience and engineering ingenuity to tackle a wide array of challenges along the FedRAMP journey. We love helping our customers accelerate the path to new markets.”

Cellebrite’s SaaS-based solutions include Guardian, a secure, scalable offering for evidence sharing, review and management that delivers greater operational efficiencies, supports better collaboration between examiners and investigators, helps advance cases involving digital evidence and strengthens the overall chain of custody. Our end-to-end platform helps investigative teams in both public and private sectors close cases faster, smarter and more defensibly than ever before.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigative platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global leader in cybersecurity services and solutions. The company offers cutting-edge offensive security, advisory, and compliance services, as well as develops technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP assessments and penetration testing services in the United States.

For more information, please visit Coalfire.com.

