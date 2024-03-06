Support for Slovenian companies’ participation in the Krško 2 nuclear power plant project

SLOVENIA, March 6 - This is the second event in a series on the involvement of Slovenian companies in global nuclear supply chains, which we hold with potential suppliers.

The first one took place in January this year with the French company EDF. Électricité de France S.A. (EDF) is the leading producer of electricity in France and one of the largest producers of nuclear electricity in the world.

This time, the event is being joined by Westinghouse, an American company that manufactures nuclear reactors and other nuclear components and technologies, and is one of the leading companies in the field of nuclear energy.

This will be followed by an event in cooperation with the Korean company KHNP. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) focuses on generating nuclear power, operating several nuclear power plants throughout South Korea. In addition, the company is also actively developing new nuclear technologies, maintaining and upgrading existing nuclear facilities, and providing engineering and construction services for nuclear power.

Such events are aimed at promoting the integration of domestic companies into supply chains and, consequently, maximising the degree of the project’s localisation. It is a great opportunity for companies already working in the nuclear sector, as well as for those wishing to qualify and engage in the nuclear sector. The launch of the global nuclear sector is creating new needs for skilled labour and companies.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia is aware of the NPP2 project’s strategic importance. The Government Working Group for coordinating the NPP2 project has drafted a Resolution on the long-term peaceful use of nuclear energy in Slovenia, which, once approved by the National Assembly, will serve as the basis for formulating a referendum question on the construction of a new nuclear power plant. The referendum is expected to be held later this year.

By integrating into nuclear supply chains, companies can be involved not only in the NPP2 project, but also in other nuclear projects around the world.

The meeting was attended by almost 90 participants from more than 40 Slovenian companies.