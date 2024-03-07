Inhibikase Therapeutics to Provide Trial Update for Risvodetinib at the 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders

BOSTON and ATLANTA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease, Parkinson's-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that Dr. Milton Werner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase Therapeutics, will present an update on the of the 201 Trial evaluating risvodetinib (“risvo”) at the 2024 AD/PD Meeting being held March 5-9, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.



Dr. Werner’s presentation entitled “The 201 Trial in Untreated Parkinson's Disease” will be presented at the Symposium on “Advances in Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia with Lewy Body Drug Development” to be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6:25 pm WEST / 1:25 pm EDT.

“Parkinson’s disease remains one of the most prevalent neurodegenerative diseases worldwide, affecting more than a million people in the U.S. alone. The 201 Trial evaluating three doses of risvodetinib in untreated Parkinson’s patients is beginning to yield information about the experience of participants on risvodetinib,” said Dr. Werner. “While the trial is ongoing, we remain blinded to which participants are administered risvo. Fourteen percent of participants have reported a side effect that might be related to study drug and none of the reported side effects have been clinically meaningful. Moreover, participants’ experience in the trial appears to be positive. Twenty-five people have completed the 12 week dosing course and all have indicated interest to continue into the 12 month extension study when available.”

The 201 Trial is evaluating 50, 100 and 200 mg once daily doses of risvo in untreated Parkinson’s disease. As of February 24, 2024, 32 sites are open and actively evaluating prospective trial participants. 59 participants have been enrolled, 19 prospective participants are in medical screening and 54 potential participants are being evaluated for suitability to initiate medical screening. Twenty-five participants have completed the 12 week dosing period. Ten mild and one moderate adverse event that might be related to treatment have been reported across all study participants. Fifteen assessments of motor, non-motor and GI function are performed at baseline and every month thereafter. Participant experience in the trial appears to be positive, as clinician and patient impression of disease status or severity is not changing over the 12 week course of dosing. Motor and non-motor functional assessments cannot be interpreted from blinded results. Depending on the date of enrollment of the last participant, top line results from the 201 Trial might be reported in the second-half of 2024.

About Inhibikase

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline has a primary focus on neurodegeneration and its lead program risvodetinib, a selective inhibitor of the non-receptor Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl), targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain as well as other diseases that arise from Ableson Tyrosine Kinases. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate, that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to risvodetinib that could potentially be applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Lexington, Massachusetts.

