Digital Ally Announces Notable Contract with The Parking Spot

Large Order was Purchased as part of the Company’s Subscription Purchasing Program and Puts its Video Solutions in Near-Airport Locations Across the Country

Lenexa, KS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced a notable order for 405 EVO Fleets by The Parking Spot, the leading near-airport parking company in the United States with 47 locations at 28 major U.S. airports.

This order reflects the growing demand for Digital Ally’s Commercial Fleet ecosystem, which also includes the FirstVu Pro body camera and FleetVu™ Manager cloud storage and software platform.

“We have been a client of Digital Ally for several years and we are looking forward to having their new EVO Fleet product installed in our vehicles,” said Kevin Richardson, Senior VP of Field Operations for the Parking Spot, adding, “Security for our guests and employees is at the forefront of our operations. We continue to put our trust in Digital Ally to innovate their technology to fit our ongoing needs, and we count on their service team to optimize the dependability of our camera systems."

“We’re proud of our continued association with The Parking Spot,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “The Parking Spot’s consistent commitment to passenger and driver safety is much of what makes it the premier parking and shuttle experience in the country.”

Digital Ally’s newest fleet video system utilizes the latest innovations in telematics technology. The EVO Fleet offers GPS tracking and artificial intelligence, providing immediate driver-assist feedback by recognizing pedestrians, distracted or drowsy driving, and lane drifting. Organizations can track their fleets and provide remote notifications to improve driver behavior and customer satisfaction with the easy-to-install and easy-to-manage fleet video system.

About The Parking Spot

As a leading near-airport parking company, with 47 convenient locations at 28 major U.S. airports, The Parking Spot makes airport travel simple and seamless. Friendly, courteous team members; outstanding value; an unmatched customer-service commitment; and our industry-leading Spot Club loyalty program combine to ensure that The Parking Spot is the best part of our guests' travel experience. For more information, please visit www.TheParkingSpot.com .

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalally.com or follow Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Information

Brody Green, President

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the EVO Fleet, FirstVu Pro body cameras, and FleetVu Manager; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; whether the technology referenced in this release will work as anticipated and meet the needs of the Company’s customers; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.