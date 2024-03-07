Acclaimed Indie Feature, DARK FEATHERS: Dance of the Geisha to open in limited USA Theatrical Release August 2, 2024
Award-winning festival-favorite to expand release to additional major markets after initial launch in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco
Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)
It's been twenty years since 'Memoirs of a Geisha' and we think that this film delivers a fresh look into a modern incarnation of some of these ancient practices.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mysterious and intriguing practices of the Japanese Geisha have mesmerized audiences and fueled curiosity for centuries. Although now practiced by only a few thousand in Japan, the impact of the Geisha culture has continued to influence traditionalists worldwide.
— Eric Parkinson, HHSE C.E.O.
“Dark Feathers: Dance of the Geisha” is an acclaimed independent feature that lifts the veil of secrecy surrounding modern practitioners of these traditional arts – mesmerizing beauties with skills ranging from singing and dancing, to legendary rumors of specialized love-making techniques.
Written and co-directed by leading lady Crystal J. Huang, the film was shot in San Francisco and the bay area, with stunning cinematography. Other leading actors including dance stars Gilles Marini and Katarina Smirnoff, along with veteran film star Michael Madsen and an ensemble of talented dancers and actors. Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) has been engaged to handle the marketing, publicity and booking of theatres for the film – with an initial release date set for August 2, 2024 in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. An expansion of theatrical markets is planned for late August, with a Video-On-Demand and Home Media window opening in October.
"We are excited to present this film to theatres and audiences," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "It's been twenty years since 'Memoirs of a Geisha' and we think that this film delivers a fresh look into a modern incarnation of some of these ancient practices."
For more information:
Visit the film’s official website at: www.DarkFeathers.com
or contact: ERIC PARKINSON / 818-481-5277 // EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com
DARK FEATHERS:
Dance of the Geisha
GENRES:
Suspense / Thriller / Dancing
DIRECTORS:
Crystal J. Huang
and Nicholas Ryan
PRODUCERS:
Crystal J. Huang, Lan Kay and Ned Kisner
PRINCIPAL CAST:
CRYSTAL J. HUANG “Shameless”)
GILLES MARINI (“Sex & The City”)
KARINI SMIRNOFF (“Dancing with the Stars”)
MICHAEL MADSEN (“Megaladon”, “Hawaii Five-O”)
SYNOPSIS:
The Geisha ladies of Japanese culture have long been revered for their beauty and entertaining skills of singing, dancing and conversation. Some are known to possess special love-making abilities that can drive men crazy.
Katie (Crystal J. Huang) leads a mysterious life in San Francisco as a photographer and ballroom dancer. But when all her dance partners turn up dead, detective Remy (Gilles Marini) begins to investigate. As he gets closer to the truth, he too succumbs to passion for Katie, which strains his marriage with Amelia (Karini Smirnoff) and leads to his own death. With the body count growing, police pressure to catch Katie builds, revealing her participation in a secret underworld of honor, customs and culture.
“Dark Feathers: Dance of the Geisha” is a modern-look at an ancient lifestyle, and delivers a satisfying finale’ with a surprise ending.
TITLE SPECS:
2023 Production, Color, Dolby, ___ Mins., 1:1.85 Aspect Ratio (“Flat”).
ORIGINAL LANGUAGE: ENGLISH
MPAA RATING:
This Film is Not Yet Rated / Anticipated at PG-13
INITIAL THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE:
FRIDAY, AUG. 2, 2024 – LIMITED – Seeking playdates in three initial key markets:
NEW YORK CITY & METRO, GREATER LOS ANGELES / SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and SAN FRANCISCO / BAY AREA.
DISTRIBUTOR:
HANNOVER HOUSE, INC.
HOME VIDEO / V.O.D. DATE:
Not yet set, (likely October, 2024)
FESTIVAL TRAILER LINK:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnufLi5r8g8
THEATRICAL TRAILER:
Expected by April 15
FOR BOOKINGS INFORMATION CONTACT:
ERIC PARKINSON, 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com
ERIC PARKINSON
Hannover House / MyFlix
+1 818-481-5277
email us here