Global Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Market Forecast 2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends And Competitors

Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 — The Business Research Company's "Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market size is predicted to reach $6.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is due to a rise in infrastructure investments across various countries. North America region is expected to hold the largest geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market share. Major players in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market include Geomotion Singapore Pte Ltd., Geocomp Corporation, Durham Geo Slope Indicator, Geosig Ltd., RST Instruments Ltd., Fugro N. V.

Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Technology: Wired Networking, Wireless Networking

• By Structure: Tunnels and Bridges, Buildings and Utilities, Dams, Other Structures

• By End User: Energy and Power, Buildings and Infrastructure, Mining, Agriculture, Oil and gas, Others End Users

• By Geography: The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring are used to monitor geotechnical structures and the environment. Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring are used to monitor pressure or stress on retaining walls, concrete structures, embankments, tunnel linings, and buildings. This market includes strain gauges, survey markers, load cells, and piezometers.

