Migration Watch UK responds to quarterly statistics on people coming to the UK
February 29, 2024
The UK granted a total of 1.4 million visas last year, the highest ever recorded. This includes:
- 616,371 work visas (including dependants)
- 605,504 student visas (including dependants)
- 85,640 family visas (including dependants)
- 17,705 EUSS family permits
- 28,303 BNO visas; and
- 41,767 Ukraine visas
Responding to these statistics, Migration Watch Chairman Alp Mehmet said:
Yet more astonishing figures. Immigration remains completely out of control. This is what happens when the reins are handed to employers, universities and special interest groups. If net migration continues at present levels our population will increase by over 20 million people within 25 years, posing serious risks to future cohesion, stability and the economy. With population growth equating to 18 cities the size of Birmingham, the integration of newcomers will be all but impossible.