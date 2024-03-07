Migration Watch UK responds to quarterly statistics on people coming to the UK

February 29, 2024

The UK granted a total of 1.4 million visas last year, the highest ever recorded. This includes:

616,371 work visas (including dependants)

605,504 student visas (including dependants)

85,640 family visas (including dependants)

17,705 EUSS family permits

28,303 BNO visas; and

41,767 Ukraine visas

Responding to these statistics, Migration Watch Chairman Alp Mehmet said: