Momcozy and Arianna Criscione, Professional Soccer Player & Women's Sports Advocate, Unite for International Women's Day Campaign

Momcozy X Arianna Criscione: Empowering Through Experience

Arianna Criscione is celebrated not only for her remarkable career as a professional soccer goalkeeper but also for her impactful contributions off the field. She is a founding member of Mercury/13 , a multi-club ownership group, proving women's soccer has an economic upside.





Criscione leverages her platform to champion gender equality and empowerment. Adding to her accolades, in April 2023, Criscione launched Valeur as Co-Founder and CEO. Valeur aims to be an innovative online platform that will change the sports industry one woman at a time by helping women navigate and overcome salary barriers and get the recognition and fairness they deserve in an industry that often lacks transparency. This initiative seeks to empower women to take control of their destinies, providing them with the tools to assert their worth and ensuring equitable environments for all.

"I am a woman, an athlete, a daughter, a wife, and so much more, but being a mom has introduced me to my strongest self," says Criscione. Through a series of candid talks, she will explore the depths of her journey from the soccer fields to family life, addressing the challenges, triumphs, and the profound transformation motherhood brings.

Navigating the Joys and Challenges of Motherhood

The campaign will also feature a webinar titled "More Than a Mom: Embracing Your Authentic Self," in partnership with Laura Otton, a renowned perinatal mental health expert. Scheduled for March 8th (1 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. CST / 10 a.m. PST), the webinar aims to address the complex emotions and identity shifts that come with motherhood.





From confronting gender barriers in sports to adjusting to motherhood's demands, Arianna will answer pivotal questions about overcoming challenges, supporting maternal identity, and understanding her infinite power. She will also share her vision for a post-retirement career and why raising her voice on Women's Day is crucial for her and Momcozy.

And it doesn't stop there! Participants of the webinar will be entered for a chance to win Momcozy's ergonomic baby carrier. Registration is free, and by joining, attendees automatically enter the giveaway.

We will also have exclusive offers on other products. From March 4th to 8th, the Momcozy website will feature up to 40% off sitewide. Additionally, these same discounts will be available on Amazon from March 4th to March 10th.

Join the Movement

Ultimately, Momcozy and Arianna Criscione's collaboration is more than a campaign; it's a movement toward recognizing and celebrating the diverse experiences of motherhood. By sharing real-life stories, offering practical insights, and fostering a supportive community, this initiative aims to empower mothers to navigate their journey confidently, embrace their authentic selves, and celebrate the infinite power within.

As International Women's Day approaches, join Momcozy and Arianna in this heartfelt celebration of motherhood. Together, it's possible to inspire a world that acknowledges, respects, and uplifts the incredible role of mothers in shaping the future.

Register now for the webinar to explore the many facets of motherhood and embrace your authentic self with a chance to win Momcozy's ergonomic baby carrier.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’lives easier around the world.

