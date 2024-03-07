Global Enterprise Mobility Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 177,256 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 20.81%: Straits Research

One of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the enterprise mobility market in developing nations like China, India, and Brazil has been the rise in data consumption and internet penetration across various businesses.

New York, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise mobility is an approach to work implemented by a range of firms. Employees and coworkers can perform their responsibilities from anywhere in the world using their systems and applications. Enterprise Mobility, also known as Business Mobility, is a growing trend in which companies offer remote working options, authorize using personal laptops and mobile devices for business purposes, and employ cloud technology for data access. Moreover, enterprise mobility is essential in many organizations because it provides various benefits to end users, such as flexibility in the workplace, better job satisfaction, and improved staff productivity. Moreover, enterprise mobility management enhances the security of sensitive data on new devices.

In addition, companies' increased implementation of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) ethos is generating lucrative commercial prospects. The proliferation of data and mobile devices in enterprises and the spread of cloud and mobile apps across a range of industries contribute considerably to the growth of the enterprise mobility market worldwide. In addition, the rise of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend in businesses positively promotes market expansion. The enterprise mobility industry is predicted to be hampered by high implementation costs and a lack of awareness in emerging countries.

Increased Usage of Mobile Devices and Data in Organizations to Drive the Global Enterprise Mobility Market

According to Straits Research, “The global enterprise mobility market size was valued at USD 32,324 million in 2021, presumed to reach USD 177,256 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.81% during the forecast period.” In developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil, the increase in data consumption and internet penetration across various enterprises has been a key driver driving the enterprise mobility market expansion. In addition, numerous firms are adopting mobile phones for their employees due to a range of benefits, such as enhanced organizational communication, the ability to work from anywhere, reduced operational expenses, time savings, and increased employee productivity. To boost employee productivity and customer service, businesses are adopting a growing number of mobile devices. In addition, mobile devices offer various services in various industries, such as healthcare, transportation, and the media, leading to an increase in the amount of data in the industry. A rising number of employees are using smartphones to increase their productivity. According to a survey done by Betterworks, more than half of British employees in the United Kingdom utilize mobile devices for work-related activities that improve their performance within the organization, hence fueling the expansion of the enterprise mobility market.

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology to Create Global Enterprise Mobility Market Opportunities

The expanding cloud computing technology enables enterprises to store and retrieve data over the internet. The attractiveness of cloud computing is increased by its adaptability, scalability, dependability, and agility. Software as a service (SaaS) or on-demand is a pay-per-use fees-based cloud computing service model. Applications hosted in the cloud reduce the enterprise's IT infrastructure costs. This is why enterprises are embracing cloud-based apps at an increasing rate. Since mobile devices have grown prevalent in the workplace, businesses are investing in cloud-connected mobile applications that offer access to data anytime, from any location. This assists firms in increasing productivity and maintaining work-life balance. In light of this, the need for cloud and mobile applications will be projected to expand in the following years.

Regional Insights

North America will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 20.5%. Due to the presence of a digital economy and increased government support for entrepreneurship and global innovation in this field, it is projected that North America will lead the growth of the business mobility industry. Enterprise mobility solutions can be found in numerous North American industries. Businesses in the region are using security solutions that reduce data security risks without putting employees' personal information at risk.

In addition, a growing employee-centric professional culture in a range of industries and several significant market participants contribute to the growth of the North American enterprise mobility industry. In addition, many industry leaders are integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into workplace mobility software to protect smartphones, laptops, digital tablets, connected devices, and wearable technologies against cyberattacks. This gives a lucrative opportunity to increase the enterprise mobility market in this region. In addition, the rising use of enterprise mobility solutions in North America's IT and telecommunications industries due to the worsening pandemic situation in the region represents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The Asia Pacific will expand at a CAGR of 22.5% during forecast period. Numerous nations, including Japan, China, India, Australia, and Taiwan, have adopted long-term digital transformation programs, causing the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the enterprise mobility market throughout the forecast period. Various manufacturing industries have increasingly adopted smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices, resulting in a significant increase in the enterprise mobility market in China and Japan during the past several years. IT & telecom, banking, financial services, and media & entertainment are Asia-Pacific industries embracing enterprise mobility.

Market News

In 2022, BlackBerry Limited launched BlackBerry Radar®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution designed for the transportation sector, which is available to buy in AWS Marketplace, a compiled digital catalog with multitudes of software listings from independent software companies that make it simple to find, test, purchase, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

