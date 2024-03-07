Corrugated Boxes Market to Surpass USD 224.10 Billion by 2030 Driven by Booming E-commerce and Sustainability Concerns
SNS Insider research reveals significant market growth fueled by rising consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging and the flourishing e-commerce landscape.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Corrugated Boxes Market was valued at USD 124.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 224.10 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Corrugated Boxes Market: Overview
The Corrugated Boxes Market encompasses the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of corrugated boxes. These boxes are constructed using three layers of paperboard: a corrugated inner layer sandwiched between two flat outer layers called liners. Their inherent strength makes them ideal for packaging and transporting a wide variety of goods.
The shift towards online shopping has led to a surge in demand for sturdy and cost-effective packaging solutions, making corrugated boxes a preferred choice.
Consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable packaging options, and corrugated boxes stand out due to their recyclability and eco-friendly nature.
The flourishing electronics, consumer goods, and food & beverage industries are driving the demand for corrugated boxes for packaging and storage purposes.
These factors, coupled with the fact that corrugated boxes are easily customizable and cost-efficient, have contributed to their growing popularity as a sustainable and versatile packaging solution.
Market Players:
-Mondi
-West Rock Company
-International Paper
-DS Smith
-Oji Holdings Corporation
-Georgia-Pacific
-Packaging Corporation of America
-Smurfit Kappa
-Stora Enso
-Port Townsend Paper Company
Sustainability & Rise in E-commerce
Corrugated boxes are predominantly manufactured from recyclable materials, making them an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, the post-pandemic surge in e-commerce has significantly boosted the demand for corrugated boxes, owing to their affordability, ease of handling, and suitability for online deliveries. This confluence of rising e-commerce activity and consumer preference for sustainable packaging presents a significant growth opportunity for the corrugated boxes market.
Furthermore, factors like growing consumer awareness regarding sustainable practices, the expansion of the food & beverage and electronics industries, and the continuous rise of the e-commerce sector are expected to propel the market forward in the coming years. Central and Eastern Europe are also expected to witness high market growth due to the increasing demand for corrugated boxes in various industries.
Market Segmentation
By type, slotted boxes dominate the market due to their versatility and ease of use in various applications. Single-wall corrugated boxes lead the product type segment due to their cost-effectiveness for lightweight items. In terms of application, the food & beverage sector is the largest, followed by the e-commerce segment, which is experiencing rapid growth due to the surge in online shopping. Personal care & pharmaceuticals and consumer goods are also significant segments driven by the need for protective and hygienic packaging.
By Type:
-Slotted Boxes
-Rigid Boxes
-Telescope Boxes
-Self-Erecting Boxes
-Others
By Product type:
-Single Wall
-Double Wall
-Triple Wall
By Application:
-Food Beverages
-E Commerce
-Personal Care
-Consumer Goods
-Pharmaceuticals
-Others
Key Regional Developments and Growth Drivers
The corrugated boxes market is expected to witness significant growth across various regions. North America is projected to lead the pack with a CAGR of 17%, driven by a surging demand for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals due to increased government support for the healthcare sector and the rising frequency of emergencies.
Europe currently dominates the global market, primarily due to the widespread use of single-wall corrugated boxes, favored for their compact size and efficiency. Within Europe, Germany and the UK are anticipated to be the key growth drivers.
The Asia-Pacific region is also poised for significant growth fueled by the rapid expansion of its food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. China is expected to maintain its position as the regional leader in terms of market share, while India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region, driven by its burgeoning economy and increasing demand for packaged goods.
Key Takeaways from the Corrugated Boxes Market Study
-The market is expected to witness robust growth driven by the rise of e-commerce, growing environmental concerns, and the expansion of key end-use industries.
-Sustainability will remain a crucial factor influencing consumer preferences and market dynamics.
-The demand for single-wall corrugated boxes is projected to rise due to their cost-effectiveness and suitability for a wide range of applications.
-Regional markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Central & Eastern Europe, are expected to present significant growth opportunities.
Recent Developments:
-Smurfit Kappa Group, a leading player in the corrugated industry, established an e-commerce Packaging Laboratory to further strengthen its position in the growing e-commerce packaging sector.
-WestRock, another major industry participant, announced the acquisition of Greenfield Packaging for $1.6 billion, solidifying its position as one of the largest producers of corrugated packaging products in North America.
