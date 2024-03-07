Submit Release
Petrol prices drop over VNĐ370 per litre

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3 pm on March 7 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Ministry of Finance due to falling global prices.

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped VNĐ240 to VNĐ22,512 (US$0.91) per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by VNĐ372 to VNĐ23,557 per litre

The prices of diesel and kerosene decreased VNĐ302 and VNĐ176 to VNĐ20,471 and VNĐ20,609 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of 180CST 3.5S mazut increased VNĐ174 to VNĐ16,133 per kg.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund. — VNS

