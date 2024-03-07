Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,704 in the last 365 days.

Nearly VNĐ28.2 trillion worth of G-bonds raised in February

VIETNAM, March 7 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 12 auctions of government bonds with a total volume of nearly VNĐ28.2 trillion (US$1.1 billion) in February.

Interest rates saw an upward trend, reaching 1.42% for 5-year bonds, 2.31% for 10-year bonds, 2.51% for 15-year bonds and 2.65% for 20-year bonds.

According to HNX, the trading value of G-bonds on the secondary market reached VNĐ9,363 billion a session, up 2.91% compared to the previous month due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Of the figures, outright transactions accounted for 58.58%, while the rest was those via repurchase agreement. The proportion of trading value by foreign investors accounted for 1.86% of the total.

Bonds with 10-, 10-15-, and 7-year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 16.92%, 15.15% and 12.66%, respectively. — VNS

 

You just read:

Nearly VNĐ28.2 trillion worth of G-bonds raised in February

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more