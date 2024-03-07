Việt Nam’s financial market favoured by RoK investors

VIETNAM, March 7 - SEOUL — Việt Nam's Ministry of Finance and State Securities Commission (SSC) organised a financial investment promotion conference in the Republic of Korea (RoK) themed "Vietnam - Investment Destination" in Seoul on March 7.

The conference, chaired by Finance Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, attracted the participation of representatives from more than 300 companies of the two countries.

Phớc said that the participation of a large number of businesses and investors is clear evidence of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to create a favourable and attractive business and investment environment for foreign businesses and investors, especially those from the RoK.

Việt Nam is the RoK’s third largest trade partner, with two-way trade hitting nearly US$80 billion last year. The RoK ranks first among foreign investors in Việt Nam, with 9,863 investment projects totalling around $90 billion and over 8,000 companies operating in the Southeast Asian nation.

Last year, Việt Nam also welcomed more than 3.5 million Korean holiday-makers, and there are currently 180,000 Koreans living in the country.

The minister said he believes the goal of raising two-way trade to $150 billion in a balanced and sustainable direction by 2030 is reachable.

He highlighted the rapid development of Việt Nam's stock market, which had a capitalisation value of nearly 270 billion USD, equivalent to nearly 63% of the GDP. He cited Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's pledge at a conference on the stock market development in late February to develop a transparent, safe, effective and sustainable stock market and ensure legitimate rights and interests of stakeholders.

Phớc expressed his belief that this conference will open up greater opportunities for cooperation and prosperous development between the two countries in general and their businesses and investors in particular, especially in the field of financial market.

The Ministry of Finance is committed to accompanying and creating favourable conditions for partners, businesses and investors of the two countries to seek investment and cooperation opportunities that bring the highest efficiency, and welcomes Korean businesses and investors to invest more and expand their investment scale in Việt Nam, he added.

Kim Yong-Jae, Standing Commissioner of the Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC), said that in the financial sector, Việt Nam ranks second in the world in terms of the presence of RoK financial institutions, with 46 institutions in the fields of banking, insurance, and securities.

He shared that many large Korean corporations and businesses such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai see Việt Nam 's growth potential and have reaped rewards after investing early in the Vietnamese market. Korean financial institutions are also investing in Vietnam in many different forms such as establishing legal entities, and mergers and acquisitions.

According to Kim, the Korean economy has entered a mature stage, with population aging occurring strongly, which makes investing in promising Vietnamese businesses a great alternative to overcome the decline in investment yields of Korean companies and financial institutions.

At the same time, this investment process will become a solid stepping stone to further strengthen the driving force for Việt Nam 's economic growth, he stressed.

Within the framework of the conference, the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance also organised a dialogue with businesses to inform them about Việt Nam’s important macro-economic policies and mechanisms to attract investment into the Vietnamese capital market, green finance and the process of upgrading Việt Nam 's stock market from a frontier status to an emerging one.

On this occasion, SSC Chairperson Vu Thi Chan Phuong and Kim Yong-Jae, who represents the Korea Financial Investment Association, signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation consultations and technical assistance. — VNA/VNS