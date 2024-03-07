Retailers in HCM City offer a wide range of promotions for March 8

VIETNAM, March 7 - HCM CITY — Local businesses and retailers in HCM City have launched a variety of promotional programmes for customers to celebrate International Women's Day.

Both traditional and modern retail channels, especially online shopping, are bustling with promotions ranging from essential consumer goods to high-end products.

International Women's Day on March 8 is often seen as one of the major opportunities to stimulate consumer demand, and a variety of promotional programmes have been launched to boost sales.

Reports from the Saigon Co.op retail system in HCM City show that they have implemented the "Overflowing Sale - Gift for Her" programme to celebrate International Women's Day.

This programme offers significant discounts on thousands of distinctive items catering to women's consumer needs, from cosmetics to fashion apparel, and over 500 other household items.

To provide customers with more choices, the Co.opmart and Co.opXtra systems have also introduced new and unique designs of gift baskets featuring cosmetics and fruits.

Many cosmetic brands, such as Double Rich, Dove, Enchanteur, Hazeline and Lux, among others, have also launched eye-catching gift boxes at affordable prices for a diverse range of customers.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, director of Operations for Co.opmart, mentioned that his retail system is displaying and discounting fresh cut flowers and pre-designed fresh flower products of roses, daisies and lilies from now until March 13.

On March 8, 9, and 10, the "Spread Smiles" programme will offer 3,500 health and beauty care gift baskets for lucky female customers shopping during the golden hours at Saigon Co.op retail system, he said.

Female customers, on the occasion of International Women's Day, not only have the opportunity to shop economically but also receive green vegetables, fruits, brown rice, cereal, honey, tea, milk, and other necessities.

Similarly, many other retail systems in HCM City such as MM Mega Market (MM), LOTTE Mart, Aeon MALL and Emart are introducing a series of promotions and deep discounts across various consumer goods categories to boost consumption during this year's March 8 occasion.

MM, for instance, has a vibrant "8/3 - Radiant Health and Beauty with MM" promotion focusing on health and beauty products with special packaging in the cosmetics category such as gift boxes of shampoo, shower gel, facial cleanser and body lotion.

For women who love home decoration, there are opportunities to own branded kitchen utensils with modern designs or various types of bed sheets and pillowcases at discounts of up to 50 per cent depending on the brand.

Customers visiting MM's fresh bakery on March 8, will also enjoy up to 50 per cent off on many types of mochi cakes and donuts and participate in free tart decorating activities.

On the other hand, LOTTE Mart's promotion "Spreading Beauty” in HCM City applies to quality products at the best prices from now until March 12.

Additionally, they also offer exclusive benefits for members by giving points, gift products, or purchasing invoices depending on the value of purchased products.

Amidst the atmosphere of stimulating demand for March 8, some specific business sectors and seasonal businesses are also seizing the opportunity to increase sales.

For example, supporting the 10th HCM City Áo dài Festival until March 17, businesses in the áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) industry will promote products associated with áo dài such as fabrics, silk and accessories while organising free áo dài booths for female factory workers.

On the other hand, tailoring shops, fabric sellers, or businesses offering áo dài related accessories will offer discounts for customers, with fast áo dài tailoring services for residents and visitors to HCM City during this March 8 occasion. VNS