Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® Joins Universal CityWalk Hollywood to Serve Up Hawaiian Poke, Opening March 16, 2024
To celebrate the Grand Opening, Uncle Sharkii is offering Buy 1, Get 1 at 50% on Saturday, March 16
Our evolution from a young brand to this wonderful opportunity has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you, Universal Studios Hollywood...”UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®, the dynamic and rapidly growing poke brand founded in 2018, is riding a wave of success and will open AT Universal CityWalk Hollywood on March 16, 2024, bringing the healthy quick-serve concept and diverse dining option to a new audience. To celebrate the grand opening, Uncle Sharkii is offering Buy 1, Get 1 at 50% off all day on Saturday, March 16, 2024. This exclusive offer is a token of appreciation to the community for their support and a chance for new and returning customers to enjoy the delectable flavors that Uncle Sharkii is known for.
— Fen Reyes, CEO and Founder of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
From its humble beginnings, Uncle Sharkii has been making huge waves in the culinary world through collaborations with major players like Hawaiian Airlines® and Walmart®, cementing its position as an emerging leader in the poke industry. This venture also marks a new chapter and exciting milestone in the evolution of fast-food choices, setting the stage for rapid expansion and innovation in the coming years.
"We are thrilled to bring Uncle Sharkii to Universal CityWalk Hollywood," said Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®. "Our evolution from a young brand to this wonderful opportunity has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you, Universal Studios Hollywood – Uncle Sharkii is going to be BIG! It’s going to be the premier poke destination worldwide."
Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder and COO of Uncle Sharkii, also expressed his excitement about this new opportunity by saying, "My brother and I always had fond memories going to Universal Studios Hollywood as a kid. My father, a Marine, was always deployed, but when he was home on leave, we would frequent Universal Studios Hollywood. It was great!”
Universal CityWalk's vibrant atmosphere serves as the ideal backdrop for sharing the brand’s love for poke with locals and theme park guests alike, where they can enjoy healthy and affordable pairings of its Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas & Dole Soft Serve®. Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised Co-Founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents.
Beyond the good vibes, Uncle Sharkii is also continuing to work on bringing in new franchise partners to its network. Zero ownership experience is needed, and franchisees are given extensive training, marketing, and operational support. The company is seeking driven, coachable individuals who are ready to represent the Uncle Sharkii name with integrity and character. Currently, Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawai’i, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona and Nevada. The brand is one of the fastest growing quick-service restaurants serving Hawaiian Poke today. With low startup costs, quicker returns on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian Poke industry from inspiration to reality.
For more information about UNCLE SHARKII please visit www.unclesharkii.com or www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com or contact Quynh Vu at 808-773-5428 or quynh@unclesharkii.com
ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the Founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The Founders coined the name UNCLE SHARKII and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
