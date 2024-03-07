Patient Positioning Accessories Market Size to Reach Valuation of US$ 4,623.3 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Companies in the Patient Positioning Accessories Must Design Accessories that Offer Customization and Versatility to Cater the Unique Requirements of Various Surgical Specialties and Medical Procedures

Rockville , March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient positioning accessories market is estimated to be US$ 3,356.6 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 3.30% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4,623.3 million by 2034.



The last few years have seen a tremendous rise in minimally invasive surgical procedures due to advancements in technology, changes in patient preferences, and the pursuit of quicker recovery times. This has pushed the demand for effective patient positioning accessories that not only support these procedures but also enhance overall patient comfort and surgical precision.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9663

The demand for patient positioning accessories in the healthcare sector is attributed to their integral role in ensuring optimal patient care, surgical precision, and improved outcomes across various medical procedures. Patients, especially the elderly, also opt for these accessories as they offer enhanced comfort, reduced postoperative complications, and a positive overall healthcare experience.

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer research institutes, specialty clinics, etc., utilize patient positioning accessories, such as surgical tables, cushions, headrests, arm and wrist supports, boot pads, and other specialized equipment to optimize patient positioning during various medical procedures. These accessories are also gaining a lot of impetus in radiation therapy centers for their role in ensuring accurate and reproducible patient positioning during radiation therapy sessions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 4,623.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.3 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America’s patient positioning accessories market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States holds a dominant share of 88.70% of the patient positioning accessories market in North America.

China dominates the patient positioning accessories market in the East Asian region, valued at US$ 255 million in 2024.

The patient positioning accessories industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on product type, the markers segment held a 7.80% share in 2024.

The hospitals segment dominates the market with a 32.80% share in 2024, based on end users.

“Keeping up with the latest medical technologies is crucial for players in this market. Companies in the neonatal hearing screening market must ensure that patient positioning accessories are compatible with advanced medical technologies, such as imaging systems and robotic-assisted surgery, to support integrating these technologies into modern healthcare practices." opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

CIVCO Radiotherapy

Klarity Medical Products

CDR Systems

Elekta AB

Qfix

Bionix

ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

Best Medical International Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

IZI Medical Products

CDRMed

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Medtronic plc

MacroMedics

Varian Medical Systems

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Civco RTLS

Renishaw plc

Heidelberg Engineering

Nanobiotix S.A.

Ccompetitive Landscape

Companies are dedicated to innovation, investing significantly in research and development to introduce advanced and cutting-edge patient positioning accessories. Recognizing the importance of user proficiency, these companies also prioritize comprehensive education and training programs. These initiatives empower healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for optimal utilization of patient positioning accessories.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9663

Country-wise Insights:

The North American patient positioning accessories market is expected to develop at a modest CAGR of 3.30% through 2034. The growth is mostly due to increased demand for patient positioning accessories in important markets, including the United States and Mexico.

In 2024, the United States is expected to dominate the patient positioning accessories business, accounting for 88.70% of the market. Meanwhile, the East Asian patient positioning accessories market is expected to grow significantly, with a 3.80% CAGR by 2024. In this area, China emerges as the dominant player, accounting for 40.50% of the industry in 2024.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Proton Therapy System Market: The global proton therapy system market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 2,926.7 million in 2024. A 15.3% CAGR is forecasted for the proton therapy system landscape, with an anticipated market value of US$ 12,143.3 million by 2034.

Computer-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery Market: Global demand for computer-assisted orthopedic surgeries is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: The market for Diagnostic Imaging Services is likely to be valued at US$ 1 Billion by 2032

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog