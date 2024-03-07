RAPT Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Company maintains solid cash position of $158.9 million

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



“We are working diligently to lift the clinical hold on our Phase 2 trials of zelnecirnon in atopic dermatitis and asthma,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAPT Therapeutics. “Patient safety is our top priority. We expect to provide an update once we have defined a plan to move ahead and appreciate your patience during this process. Separately, our Phase 2 study of tivumecirnon in cancer is ongoing and we will be presenting an update at AACR in April.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $30.9 million, compared to $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $26.8 million, compared to $19.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher development costs related to zelnecirnon, as well as increased expenses for personnel, lab supplies, consultants, facilities and stock-based compensation, partially offset by lower development costs related to tivumecirnon and early-stage programs.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.5 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in expenses for personnel, stock-based compensation and facilities.

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $116.8 million, compared to $83.8 million in 2022.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $101.0 million, compared to $67.1 million in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher development costs related to zelnecirnon, as well as increased expenses for personnel, lab supplies, consultants, facilities and stock-based compensation, partially offset by lower development costs related to tivumecirnon and early-stage programs.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $26.1 million, compared to $20.2 million in 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in expenses for personnel, stock-based compensation, facilities and professional services.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $158.9 million.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, zelnecirnon (RPT193) and tivumecirnon (FLX475), each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “target” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the therapeutic potential of RAPT’s product candidates, clinical development progress and the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of, and availability of results from, clinical trials of zelnecirnon (RPT193) and tivumecirnon (FLX475), RAPT’s expectations concerning the clinical hold of its Phase 2 trials of zelnecirnon, including its investigation of the incident, its ability to resolve issues to the FDA’s satisfaction and the availability of updates concerning such process, and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends that may not be predictive of future data or results or that may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval, the inability to resolve issues related to the clinical hold on the Phase 2 trials of zelnecirnon to the FDA’s satisfaction and to ultimately resume such trials, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, including lower than expected enrollment in our Phase 2b clinical trial of zelnecirnon in AD, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic conditions (including the long-term impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, inflation, higher interest rates and other economic uncertainty), changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process and the sufficiency of RAPT’s cash resources. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2024 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

RAPT THERAPEUTICS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 1,527 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,764 19,454 101,002 67,082 General and administrative 6,453 4,977 26,060 20,240 Total operating expenses 33,217 24,431 127,062 87,322 Loss from operations (33,217 ) (24,431 ) (127,062 ) (85,795 ) Other income, net 2,341 1,480 10,264 1,957 Net loss $ (30,876 ) $ (22,951 ) $ (116,798 ) $ (83,838 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) — (88 ) (655 ) 627 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 224 515 784 (447 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (30,652 ) $ (22,524 ) $ (116,669 ) $ (83,658 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (3.05 ) $ (2.58 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic and diluted 38,383,867 35,689,363 38,338,161 32,540,406









RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets (Unaudited) (1) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,478 $ 38,946 Marketable securities 111,384 210,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,920 3,626 Total current assets 161,782 252,694 Property and equipment, net 2,448 2,539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,228 6,940 Other assets 3,871 4,036 Total assets $ 173,329 $ 266,209 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,176 $ 3,365 Accrued expenses 14,103 8,656 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,448 2,171 Other current liabilities 109 32 Total current liabilities 21,836 14,224 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,458 6,819 Total liabilities 26,294 21,043 Commitments Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 631,611 613,073 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 103 (26 ) Accumulated deficit (484,682 ) (367,884 ) Total stockholders’ equity 147,035 245,166 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 173,329 $ 266,209



