Adamas One Corp. Receives Prestigious Award for Best Lab-Grown Manufacturer for 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL), a leading innovator in lab-grown diamond technology, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed title of "Best Lab-Grown Manufacturer for 2023" by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine. This recognition highlights Adamas One Corp.'s relentless commitment to pioneering advancements in lab-grown diamonds, both within the jewelry industry and the technology sector.



Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine recognized Adamas One Corp. for its groundbreaking contributions to lab-grown diamond manufacturing, emphasizing the company's focus on quality, sustainability, and social responsibility. As the lab-grown diamond industry continues to experience rapid growth, Adamas One Corp. remains at the forefront, setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

Jay Grdina, CEO of Adamas One Corp., expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "Receiving the award for Best Lab-Grown Manufacturer is a tremendous honor for Adamas One Corp. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing lab-grown diamonds, not only in the jewelry industry but also in semiconductor applications within the technology sector. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and social responsibility drives everything we do, and we are proud to be leading the way in this transformative industry."

Adamas One Corp.'s lab-grown diamonds are renowned for their exceptional quality, ethical sourcing, and environmental sustainability, making them a preferred choice for consumers who prioritize social and environmental considerations. In the jewelry industry, Adamas One Corp. is revolutionizing the way diamonds are produced, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional mined diamonds without compromising on brilliance or beauty.

In the technology sector, Adamas One Corp.'s lab-grown diamonds are making significant strides in semiconductor applications, offering high-performance solutions for a wide range of technological innovations. With their superior properties and customizable characteristics, lab-grown diamonds are poised to revolutionize various industries, driving innovation, and fueling growth.

According to industry analysts, the lab-grown diamond market is experiencing a surge in growth, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% over the next six years, and with estimated revenues expected to reach $45 Billion by 2030. ( Persistence Market Research, January 25, 2024 ). Adamas One Corp. is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth trajectory, leveraging its expertise and technology leadership to drive continued innovation and market expansion.

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. Adamas One™ was awarded the “Best Lab-Grown Diamond Manufacturer for 2023.” The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information about Adamas One Corp. and its award-winning lab-grown diamonds. Please follow us at https://ir.adamasone.com/

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. ™

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Adamas One Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information contact: Investor Relations CORE IR Scott Arnold, Managing Partner 516 222 2560 ir@adamasone.com Media Relations CORE IR Jules Abraham 917 885 7378