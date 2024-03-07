red violet Appoints Jonathan McDonald as Executive Vice President of Public Sector Division

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Jonathan McDonald as Executive Vice President, Public Sector.



“Government agencies are challenged in today’s complex data environment and need effective technology and solutions that generate insights to address evolving threats, reduce fraud, and to make the world a safer place,” said Derek Dubner, CEO of red violet. “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to our team as his extensive experience and proven leadership in the public sector will strengthen our ability to deliver our impactful solutions and drive sustainable growth in this key market segment.”

In his new role, McDonald will oversee the strategic direction and growth initiatives of red violet’s Public Sector Division, leveraging his expertise in building government relationships and technology solutions to drive innovation and deliver value to red violet clients in the public sector.

McDonald joins red violet from Clarivate where he was Senior Vice President, Global Public Sector. He has over two decades of experience leading public sector divisions of global information solutions providers, responsible for product development, go-to-market strategy, sales, and contract procurement. Prior to Clarivate, McDonald was at TransUnion, where he served as Executive Vice President, U.S. Public Sector. There, McDonald was responsible for TransUnion’s entrance into, and expansion within, the U.S. public sector. Previously, McDonald held leadership roles at Pivotal Software, Dell, IBM, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan McDonald stated, “I am thrilled to join red violet during this exciting period of growth and transformation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at red violet to deliver innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by government agencies and drive positive outcomes for our clients and communities.”

McDonald was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management science and statistics and an MBA from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the appointment of Jonathan McDonald as Executive Vice President, Public Sector, will strengthen our ability to deliver our impactful solutions and drive sustainable growth in the public sector. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 8, 2023, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com