Enphase Energy and Semper Solaris Expand Collaboration in California with Enphase Energy Systems

FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, and Semper Solaris , a leading home solar and battery installer in the United States, announced today an expanded strategic relationship focused on deploying Enphase’s IQ8™ Microinverters and the IQ® Battery 5P™. Semper Solaris is also now utilizing Solargraf ®, Enphase’s cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform.



Semper Solaris offers Enphase’s third generation of Enphase® Energy Systems™, which includes IQ8 Microinverters, the IQ Battery 5P, IQ™ System Controller 3/3G, and IQ™ Combiner 5/5C. This all-in-one solution enables a significantly improved customer experience due to more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning process. Homeowners can configure their systems for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality depending on their home energy needs.

“We pride ourselves on delivering the leading solar and battery technology available in the market that will provide an amazing customer experience end-to-end,” said RJ Sparks, COO and CFO at Semper Solaris. “We appreciate Enphase’s shared values of quality, reliability, and customer service. Our customers deserve the best, and that’s what Enphase helps us deliver.”

Semper Solaris is a leading installer in California. Enphase Energy Systems and the Enphase Solargraf platform can be leveraged by California installers to maximize value under the new net billing tariff (NEM 3.0). The Enphase IQ Battery can be configured in a “grid-tied” system configuration that is designed to allow energy self-consumption plus export, without backup, minimizing the overall number of system components which can reduce upfront costs. California installers can also use the Solargraf platform to build optimized solar and battery storage systems based on predicted energy production and consumption models to help determine estimated payback periods and electric bill offsets under NEM 3.0. Solargraf also includes 3D modeling, a built-in bill of materials calculator, and authorities having jurisdiction (AHJ) data integration, among other features.

Enphase’s software leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to manage the complexity of California’s new rates to significantly improve value for homeowners. Enphase expects to introduce an upgrade to its energy management software for its solar plus battery systems in 2024 to support the rapid shift toward electrification with electric vehicles, heat pumps, and more.

“Enphase is committed to providing installers with the tools they need to streamline their businesses and provide homeowners with world-class products,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re thrilled to enhance our collaboration with Semper to deploy our latest battery technology, which seamlessly pairs with a wide range of systems to allow homeowners to maximize the value of their home energy systems.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 73 million microinverters, and approximately 4.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, Solargraf, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; and timing of new upgrades to our energy management software. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

