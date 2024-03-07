Submit Release
VirTra to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2024

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will be attending the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 17-19, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA.

VirTra management will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VirTra management, please contact your Roth representative or VirTra’s investor relations team at VTSI@gateway-grp.com.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Alec Wilson
Gateway Group, Inc.
VTSI@gateway-grp.com
949-574-3860


