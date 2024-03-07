MADD Canada and MPI Working Together to Protect Students From Impaired Driving

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and sober driving is on the lesson plan for Manitoba students as MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) deliver a dynamic impaired driving prevention program to schools around the province.

MADD Canada’s School Program is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational videos engage young people in a conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

“Our School Program gives young people a realistic look at what can happen when someone drives impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “The most important message we want them to hear and embrace is that they all have the power to prevent impaired driving and to protect themselves and their peers.”

New for this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students.

As the provincial sponsor of MADD Canada’s School Program, MPI is directly sponsoring 116 presentations throughout the school year, bringing the sober driving message to thousands of Manitoba students. The provincial tour is being highlighted today with a special screening of Final Play for students at Oak Park High School in Winnipeg.

“MPI is proud to work with MADD Canada to deliver this compelling and powerful message to students,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s President & CEO. “Collaborating with schools throughout Manitoba, we are committed to creating awareness about the dangers and tragic consequences of impaired driving, especially among teenage drivers.”

Young people are at increased risk for impaired driving. Vehicle collisions are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.

The School Program films all feature a fictional story followed by interviews with real-life victims. They are available in traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

Final Play tells the story of teens Adam, Colin, Sarah and Katie. The four friends are playing baseball when Sarah invites Adam to a party that night after the game. The group decides to have some drinks at Adam’s house before the party since his mom and sister are out for a few hours. The group is drinking and Adam eventually agrees to try the cannabis that Katie has offered him. When Adam gets a text from his sister saying she and their Mom are on their way home, he rushes everyone to leave. Even though he is visibly impaired, Adam tells Sarah he is okay to drive – a decision that changes all their lives forever. Following the fictional portion of the show, students see the personal stories of Holly Burton, Robin Croteau and Kylee Wallace – all young real-life victims of impaired driving.

To see clips of MADD Canada’s School Programs: maddyouth.ca

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in almost 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Manitoba Public Insurance

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance, registration and licensing services to Manitobans. MPI contributes to safer roads across the province through community outreach programming as well as educational awareness campaigns designed to help all Manitobans make the right decisions behind the wheel.

