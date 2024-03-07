Global Softgel Capsules Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 14.86 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.81%: Straits Research

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases would increase the demand for softgel capsules for patient treatment. Consequently, boosting the availability of novel softgel capsules in emerging economies through developing innovative products will drive market expansion during the forecast period.

New York, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softgel capsules dissolve more quickly in gastric fluids than a hard gelatin capsules because they contain liquid, semisolid, or solid medication. These capsules are orally administered as capsules and primarily consist of gelatin, pullulan, HPMC, potato starch, pectin, and other ingredients. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases would increase the demand for softgel capsules for patient treatment.

Growing Population Health Awareness and Growing Use of Natural Raw Materials Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global softgel capsules market size was valued at USD 7.55 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” The likelihood of an increase in demand for these capsules is accelerated by the rising number of fitness centers, marathons, and other sporting events. In addition, the market is anticipated to receive a boost from the increased interest in maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. The availability of natural raw materials to produce vegetarian softgel capsules and a rise in demand for vegetarian softgel capsules due to their advantages and uses are driving factors in the market's expansion. A surge in innovations in the pharmaceutical industry for producing softgel capsules due to a massive pool of health-conscious consumers is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The introduction of novel products like crew caps, duo caps, and a hydrophilic sandwich (HS) that have the potential to increase the softgel capsule market in the assessment term significantly is anticipated because of the growing use of technologies by softgel capsule manufacturers. In addition, the substantial research and development efforts made by many companies will benefit the introduction of new products.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant in the global softgel capsules market due to the rising desire of critical companies to debut products in developed countries. The most significant players strive to receive approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States and other regulatory organizations to expand their client bases in other locations. Europe is the second-dominant region because various European countries have increased their funding for research and development of soft gelatin capsules.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the market is segmented into gelatin/animal-based and non-animal based. The gelatin-based softgel capsules dominate the market due to the high prevalence of several chronic diseases, such as infections and cardiovascular diseases.

Based on application, the market is segmented into antacid and anti-flatulent preparations, anti-anemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, cough and cold preparations, health supplements, vitamin and dietary supplements, and pregnancy. The health and dietary category are the most dominant in the market

Based on manufacturers, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and softgel capsules. The pharmaceutical business segment is anticipated to expand in a lucrative manner due to the availability of softgel capsules for treating various disorders.

Competitive Players

The global softgel capsules market’s major key players are Euro caps Ltd., Catalent Inc., Capsugel (Lonza), Aenova Group GmbH, Sirio Pharma Co., Procaps Group, Captek Softgel International Inc., Patheon, Fuji capsules Co., Ltd., Curtis Health Caps, Delpharm Evreux, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., and Estrellus.

Market News

June 2022- Catalent Expands Primary Packaging Capabilities at its Clinical Supply Facility in Shiga, Japan.

June 2022- Catalent Supports U.S. Launch of Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ New Products Following Regulatory Approval.

June 2022- Kaged Muscle First to Launch with Lonza's TWK10® Sports Probiotic in the USA.

February 2022- Aenova participates in the UN Global Compact for sustainable and responsible corporate governance.

Global Softgel Capsules Market: Segmentation

By Type

Gelatin/Animal-Based

Non-animal Based

By Application

Antacid and Anti-flatulent Preparations

Anti-anemic Preparations

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

Cough and Cold Preparations

Health Supplement

Vitamin and Dietary Supplement

Pregnancy

By Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Cosmeceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

