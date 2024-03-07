Creatio Announces Partnership with Implemify to Empower More Businesses to Embrace Digital Transformation with No-Code
The new partnership is aimed at streamlining processes and supercharging digital transformation for more midsize and large organizationsBOSTON, MA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Implemify. The new partnership will enable more organizations to enjoy the freedom to own their automation, delivered through Creatio’s unique no-code composable architecture.
Implemify provides a range of services to optimize businesses that use Creatio’s platform. From strategic consulting to data migration to no-code platform development support, Implemify helps businesses streamline workflows, maximize efficiency, and drive growth through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The company’s expertise ensures smooth implementation and ongoing success with Creatio solutions.
“Partnering with Creatio marks a pivotal moment for Implemify and our clients,” Implemify CEO Tarang Gandhi said. “This collaboration enables us to deliver even greater value by harnessing the power of Creatio’s no-code platform to drive efficiency and innovation across businesses. Together, we’re excited about empowering organizations to achieve their goals and thrive in today’s dynamic market.”
All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
“Implemify’s expertise, amplified by Creatio’s understanding of the market and advanced platform capabilities, will allow us to bring value to more clients. Together, we will redefine workflow automation and CRM for hundreds of businesses in North America and worldwide,” said Alex Donchuk, senior vice president of global channels at Creatio.
About Implemify
Implemify is a provider of strategic technology and process consulting services. Specializing in workflow automation, no-code solutions and CRM services, Implemify helps businesses create and streamline workflows, operationalize data and positively transform operations. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Implemify is dedicated to ensuring client success in every project.
For more information, visit implemify.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
