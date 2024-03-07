Lilium Supports NYC EDC’s Decision to Seek Agnostic Operator for Downtown Manhattan Heliport & AAM’s Inclusion; Heliport will Serve as Key Site in Northeast Corridor Regional Network for Lilium Jet

Lilium celebrates NYC’s inclusion of all advanced air mobility capabilities and commitment to have an agnostic operator run the heliport

Downtown Manhattan heliport to play key role in planned future Northeast Corridor regional network for planned operators of Lilium Jets

Decision to accept a wide range of aircraft and use cases is expected to drive economic benefits across the greater NYC metropolitan area

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet and global pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), today announced its support for the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s (NYCEDC) efforts to accommodate eVTOL operations by choosing an agnostic heliport operator who will serve a wide range of aircraft and advanced air mobility (AAM) use cases at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport. The Downtown Manhattan Heliport, located near Battery Park on Pier 6, along the East River, will play a key role in the planned future Northeast Corridor regional network for planned operators of the Lilium Jet.

Recently, NYCEDC closed their Request for Proposals (RFP) window for firms with heliport, airport, vertiport, logistics, or hub management expertise to operate a future Downtown Manhattan Heliport in Lower Manhattan. NYCEDC will act as NYC’s administrator in advancing a concession agreement. Lilium has relationships with various infrastructure partners globally who are vying to operate at this vertiport, which Lilium believes will ensure compatibility for the Lilium Jet at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

Importance for Agnostic Public Assets

Having an agnostic operator operate heliports or vertiports ensures those sites operate at their full potential by not restricting usage to specific companies, types of aircraft, industries, or hyper-compatible technologies. Lilium commends NYCEDC for its multifaceted approach, likely enhancing the economic benefits the heliport will drive.

Lilium’s planned commercialization approach focuses on being an OEM with aftermarket support and services while selling to various individuals and companies for private, premium and shuttle operations. “Lilium’s go-to-market strategy allows for a diverse revenue stream and is predicated on aviation facilities in the U.S., especially those owned by public entities, being open to all types of aircraft,” said Sebastien Borel, Chief Commercial Officer at Lilium. “NYCEDC’s decision to require a heliport operator that accommodates a wide range of aircraft supports this approach.”

New York Poised for Regional Air Mobility

Lilium has been a champion for RAM, furthering accessible and sustainable transportation beyond city limits. “With New York City and the surrounding area having a population of nearly 20 million, we believe NYCEDC’s goal for range versatility primes the city and surrounding areas for robust economic potential,” said Borel. “In creating connectivity beyond the five boroughs, New York City can support bringing time saving and sustainable benefits to businesses, residents and visitors alike.”

Lilium is the only major eVTOL manufacturer with planned capabilities that would provide for true regional air mobility connections. The potential of eVTOLs for NYC is creating sustainable regional connectivity with the entire Northeast Corridor. Lilium believes this promise is realized with the Lilium Jet, with a planned launch range that can reach Philadelphia, Atlantic City and the Hamptons, and as battery technology improves, connect downtown NYC to Baltimore, Boston, Martha’s Vineyard and beyond.

Lilium will continue working with NYC officials, potential vertiport operators and planned operators of the Lilium Jet to support this project. The Northeast Corridor regional network will form part of Lilium’s vision of bringing regional air mobility to locations across the globe.

Contact information for media:

Meredith Bell

Vice President, External Communications

press@lilium.com

Contact information for investors:

Rama Bondada

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@lilium.com

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding (i) Lilium N.V.’s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) proposed business and business model, (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate, (iii) the Lilium Group’s expectations with respect to the commercial adoption of AAM in the Greater New York City Area and the Northeast United States, and (iv) the Lilium Group’s interactions with infrastructure partners and planned operators of the Lilium Jet. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium’s other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Lilium assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.