Recycled Waste Management Market to be Worth USD 551.4 million by 2031, Growing a 5.0% CAGR: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Increasing demand for eco-friendly products and materials drives the need for efficient recycled waste management strategies.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global recycled waste management market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for recycled waste management is estimated to reach US$ 551.4 million by the end of 2031.
Increasing adoption of green procurement policies by businesses and governments incentivizes the use of recycled materials, stimulating demand and market growth. Implementation of EPR programs holds manufacturers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products, encouraging design for recyclability and fostering a circular economy.
Advancements in waste-to-energy technologies offer additional revenue streams and waste management options, complementing traditional recycling methods and contributing to a more sustainable waste management ecosystem.
Collaborative efforts between industries, governments, and non-profit organizations drive innovation and promote knowledge sharing, fostering sustainable practices and expanding the recycled waste management market. Increased community involvement through recycling education programs, incentives, and infrastructure development fosters a culture of recycling and promotes sustainable waste management practices at the grassroots level.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- Solid waste emerges as the leading type segment in the recycled waste management market, reflecting a significant focus on recycling non-biodegradable materials.
- Biological cycling technology segment leads the recycled waste management market, offering efficient composting and organic waste recycling solutions for sustainable resource recovery.
- Among application segments, plastics lead the recycled waste management market due to rising concerns about plastic pollution and the need for sustainable solutions.
Recycled Waste Management Market Growth Drivers & Trends
- Growing emphasis on circularity drives demand for recycled waste management solutions, promoting resource recovery and reducing environmental impact.
- Increasing regulatory pressure worldwide mandates sustainable waste management practices, spurring investment in recycling infrastructure and technology.
- Heightened environmental consciousness encourages consumers to opt for products and services with minimal environmental footprint, boosting demand for recycled materials.
- Innovations in sorting, processing, and recycling technologies enhance efficiency and scalability, making recycled waste management more cost-effective and sustainable.
- Businesses and consumers prioritize eco-friendly packaging solutions, driving demand for recycled materials and promoting closed-loop recycling systems.
Global Recycled Waste Management Market: Regional Profile
- In North America, stringent environmental regulations and heightened awareness drive significant investment in recycling infrastructure and technologies. Companies like Waste Management Inc. and Republic Services Inc. lead the market with innovative recycling solutions and sustainable waste management practices.
- Europe boasts a mature recycling culture supported by robust regulatory frameworks and ambitious sustainability goals. Leaders such as Veolia Environment SA and Suez SA implement sophisticated waste recovery systems, while circular economy initiatives stimulate market growth and innovation.
- In Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing environmental concerns fuel demand for recycled waste management solutions. Countries like Japan and South Korea exhibit advanced recycling infrastructure, while emerging economies such as China and India offer substantial growth opportunities for companies like Cleanaway Waste Management Limited and SUEZ Asia. Government initiatives promoting waste segregation and recycling bolster market expansion across the region.
Recycled Waste Management Market: Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the recycled waste management market is dynamic, with numerous players striving for innovation and sustainability. Established companies like Waste Management Inc., Veolia Environment SA, and Suez SA dominate with comprehensive recycling and waste management solutions across diverse sectors. Emerging players such as Republic Services Inc. and Biffa Group Holdings plc leverage advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to expand market presence.
Government regulations and initiatives worldwide propel market growth, while consumer awareness and environmental concerns drive demand for efficient waste recycling and resource recovery solutions. Collaboration and technological advancements shape a competitive yet collaborative ecosystem focused on sustainable waste management practices. Some prominent players are as follows:
- Covanta
- Biffa
- Evreka
- Veolia
- Waste Management Inc.
- Suez Group
- Bingo Industries
- Casella Waste Systems
- US Ecology
- Cleanaway
- Renewi plc
- GFL Environmental
Product Portfolio
- Covanta is a global leader in sustainable waste management and energy solutions. Their portfolio includes state-of-the-art waste-to-energy facilities, advanced recycling technologies, and environmental consulting services. Covanta empowers communities to responsibly manage waste while generating clean, renewable energy and reducing environmental impact.
- Evreka is a technology-driven waste management solutions provider, offering smart waste collection systems, route optimization software, and data analytics platforms. Their portfolio enables municipalities and waste management companies to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance environmental sustainability through efficient waste collection and resource utilization.
Recycled Waste Management Market: Key Segments
By Type
- Solid Waste
- Organic Waste
- Waste to Energy
- General (Municipal) Waste
- Liquid Waste
- Others
By Technology
- Biological Cycling
- Mechanical Cycling
- Chemical Cycling
By Application
- Paper and Card
- Plastics
- Aluminum and Metal Cans
- Food Packaging
- Glass and Ceramics
- Recycled Tires
- Others
By End Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
