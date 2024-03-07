Recycled Waste Management Market to be Worth USD 551.4 million by 2031, Growing a 5.0% CAGR: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly products and materials drives the need for efficient recycled waste management strategies.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global recycled waste management market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for recycled waste management is estimated to reach US$ 551.4 million by the end of 2031.

Increasing adoption of green procurement policies by businesses and governments incentivizes the use of recycled materials, stimulating demand and market growth. Implementation of EPR programs holds manufacturers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products, encouraging design for recyclability and fostering a circular economy.

Advancements in waste-to-energy technologies offer additional revenue streams and waste management options, complementing traditional recycling methods and contributing to a more sustainable waste management ecosystem.

Collaborative efforts between industries, governments, and non-profit organizations drive innovation and promote knowledge sharing, fostering sustainable practices and expanding the recycled waste management market. Increased community involvement through recycling education programs, incentives, and infrastructure development fosters a culture of recycling and promotes sustainable waste management practices at the grassroots level.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Solid waste emerges as the leading type segment in the recycled waste management market, reflecting a significant focus on recycling non-biodegradable materials.

Biological cycling technology segment leads the recycled waste management market, offering efficient composting and organic waste recycling solutions for sustainable resource recovery.

Among application segments, plastics lead the recycled waste management market due to rising concerns about plastic pollution and the need for sustainable solutions.

Recycled Waste Management Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing emphasis on circularity drives demand for recycled waste management solutions, promoting resource recovery and reducing environmental impact.

Increasing regulatory pressure worldwide mandates sustainable waste management practices, spurring investment in recycling infrastructure and technology.

Heightened environmental consciousness encourages consumers to opt for products and services with minimal environmental footprint, boosting demand for recycled materials.

Innovations in sorting, processing, and recycling technologies enhance efficiency and scalability, making recycled waste management more cost-effective and sustainable.

Businesses and consumers prioritize eco-friendly packaging solutions, driving demand for recycled materials and promoting closed-loop recycling systems.

Global Recycled Waste Management Market: Regional Profile

In North America , stringent environmental regulations and heightened awareness drive significant investment in recycling infrastructure and technologies. Companies like Waste Management Inc. and Republic Services Inc. lead the market with innovative recycling solutions and sustainable waste management practices.

, stringent environmental regulations and heightened awareness drive significant investment in recycling infrastructure and technologies. Companies like Waste Management Inc. and Republic Services Inc. lead the market with innovative recycling solutions and sustainable waste management practices. Europe boasts a mature recycling culture supported by robust regulatory frameworks and ambitious sustainability goals. Leaders such as Veolia Environment SA and Suez SA implement sophisticated waste recovery systems, while circular economy initiatives stimulate market growth and innovation.

In Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing environmental concerns fuel demand for recycled waste management solutions. Countries like Japan and South Korea exhibit advanced recycling infrastructure, while emerging economies such as China and India offer substantial growth opportunities for companies like Cleanaway Waste Management Limited and SUEZ Asia. Government initiatives promoting waste segregation and recycling bolster market expansion across the region.

Recycled Waste Management Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the recycled waste management market is dynamic, with numerous players striving for innovation and sustainability. Established companies like Waste Management Inc., Veolia Environment SA, and Suez SA dominate with comprehensive recycling and waste management solutions across diverse sectors. Emerging players such as Republic Services Inc. and Biffa Group Holdings plc leverage advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to expand market presence.

Government regulations and initiatives worldwide propel market growth, while consumer awareness and environmental concerns drive demand for efficient waste recycling and resource recovery solutions. Collaboration and technological advancements shape a competitive yet collaborative ecosystem focused on sustainable waste management practices. Some prominent players are as follows:

Covanta

Biffa

Evreka

Veolia

Waste Management Inc.

Suez Group

Bingo Industries

Casella Waste Systems

US Ecology

Cleanaway

Renewi plc

GFL Environmental

Product Portfolio

Covanta is a global leader in sustainable waste management and energy solutions. Their portfolio includes state-of-the-art waste-to-energy facilities, advanced recycling technologies, and environmental consulting services. Covanta empowers communities to responsibly manage waste while generating clean, renewable energy and reducing environmental impact.

is a global leader in sustainable waste management and energy solutions. Their portfolio includes state-of-the-art waste-to-energy facilities, advanced recycling technologies, and environmental consulting services. Covanta empowers communities to responsibly manage waste while generating clean, renewable energy and reducing environmental impact. Evreka is a technology-driven waste management solutions provider, offering smart waste collection systems, route optimization software, and data analytics platforms. Their portfolio enables municipalities and waste management companies to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance environmental sustainability through efficient waste collection and resource utilization.

Recycled Waste Management Market: Key Segments

By Type

Solid Waste

Organic Waste

Waste to Energy

General (Municipal) Waste

Liquid Waste

Others

By Technology

Biological Cycling

Mechanical Cycling

Chemical Cycling

By Application

Paper and Card

Plastics

Aluminum and Metal Cans

Food Packaging

Glass and Ceramics

Recycled Tires

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

