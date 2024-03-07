Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,722 in the last 365 days.

MiNK to Provide Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Report

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21, 2024. MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

Conference Call

Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1963 (U.S. – NY), 800-715-9871 (U.S. & Canada)

Conference ID: 1391457

Webcast

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xa2m5uy7.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Investor Contact

917-362-1370

investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact

781-674-4428

communications@minktherapeutics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

MiNK to Provide Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Report

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more