High Throughput Screening Market Set to Exceed US$ 92.5 Billion by 2034, Riding on 10.5% CAGR | Reveals FMI Inc.

Global High Throughput Screening Market surges with demand for personalized treatment and expands into diverse applications like agriculture and precision medicine, driven by technological advancements.

NEWARK, Del, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high throughput screening market had an estimated valuation of US$ 25.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a size of US$ 92.5 billion by 2034, increasing at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2024 and 2034. By 2024, the high throughput screening market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 29 billion.



A major factor propelling the global market for high throughput screening is the increasing focus on customized treatment. Rapid analysis of patient samples made possible by high throughput screening makes it easier to identify individualized therapy choices based on each patient's unique genetic profile. This fuels the need for screening tools in medical and scientific research on pharmaceuticals.

The growth of non-traditional drug discovery applications, such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, and customized medicine, presents a market potential for the global high throughput screening market. There is potential for expansion and innovation in these areas given the rapid advancement of technology and the growing need for precision medicine.

Key Takeaways from the High Throughput Screening Market Analysis

The global high throughput screening market size reached US$ 25.7 billion in 2019.

in 2019. From 2019 to 2023, the high throughput screening market experienced a CAGR of 13.1%.

Over the course of the projection period, the high throughput screening sector in the United States is expected to develop at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The most common application of high throughput screening is target identification, which is projected to evolve at a 12% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The main technology in this market is ultra-high-throughput screening, which is expected to develop at a CAGR of 12.1% through 2034.



“The growing need for accelerated drug discovery procedures is a major factor propelling the global high throughput screening market. Pharmaceutical companies are using high-throughput screening technology to effectively find possible medication candidates as complicated illnesses become more common”, says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape from the High Throughput Screening Market:

Key competitors in the global high throughput screening market are focused on innovation and strategic collaborations to increase their market share. They invest extensively in research and development to create innovative screening technologies and platforms.

These firms prioritize relationships with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies in order to expand their product offerings and meet the different demands of their customers. They use mergers and acquisitions to improve their market position and acquire access to new technology and skills.

Startups in the global high throughput screening market are using revolutionary technologies like artificial intelligence and microfluidics to provide cost-effective and efficient screening solutions. They prioritize speed and customization, providing bespoke screening platforms for particular applications such as drug development, toxicity testing, and personalized medical research.

Top 10 Key Players in the High Throughput Screening Market Include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Axxam S.p.A.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Product Offerings

In 2023, Axxam and Promega announced the formalization of an agreement to provide world-class early-stage drug development services for a variety of target classes and cellular pathways. Global clients will have easier access to revolutionary customized luminescence-based, cell-free, and cell-based assays that can be conducted in miniaturized and fully automated High

Throughput Screening (HTS) format in the quest for novel drug candidates. This partnership combines Promega's expertise in developing and producing a wide range of luminescence-based instruments with Axxam's strong background and skills in cell-free and cell-based assays, as well as HTS.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the high throughput screening market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the high throughput screening market, the market is segmented on the basis of technology (ultra-high-throughput screening, cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, label-free technology), application (target identification, primary screening, toxicology), products and services (instruments, reagents and kits, services), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, academia and research institutes, contract research organizations) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the High Throughput Screening Market

By Technology:

Ultra-high-throughput Screening

Cell-based Assays

Lab-on-a-chip

Label-free Technology

By Application:

Target Identification

Primary Screening

Toxicology



By Products and Services:

Instruments

Reagents and Kits

Services



By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Academia and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



