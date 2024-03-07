Centrifugal Pump Market to Surge to USD 58.93 Billion by 2030 Driven by Global Industrialization Wave
Centrifugal Pump Market size was valued at USD 38.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 58.93 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Centrifugal Pump Market Size reached USD 38.4 Billion in 2022, projected to soar to USD 58.93 Billion by 2030, boasting a 5.5% CAGR during the 2023-2030 forecast period.
The centrifugal pump market is experiencing a dynamic evolution driven by industrial expansion, urbanization, and technological advancements. These pumps, renowned for their efficiency and versatility, find extensive application across various industries including water and wastewater management, oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation. With rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects underway globally, there's a surging demand for centrifugal pumps for water supply, sewage treatment, and irrigation purposes. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding energy efficiency and environmental sustainability are spurring the adoption of advanced centrifugal pump technologies, such as variable frequency drives and smart pump systems, to optimize performance and minimize energy consumption. This market's growth trajectory is further propelled by ongoing innovations in materials, design, and manufacturing processes, enabling manufacturers to meet the evolving needs of diverse end-users while addressing sustainability concerns.
Amidst a backdrop of industrial automation and digitalization, the centrifugal pump market is poised for a transformative journey towards smart, connected pumping solutions. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, sensors, and predictive analytics is revolutionizing pump monitoring, maintenance, and optimization, ushering in an era of predictive maintenance and operational efficiency. Manufacturers are leveraging data-driven insights to offer value-added services such as remote monitoring, real-time performance optimization, and condition-based maintenance, thereby enhancing reliability, uptime, and lifecycle management of centrifugal pumps. Moreover, the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is unlocking new possibilities for predictive modeling and process optimization, enabling end-users to achieve higher levels of operational excellence and resource efficiency. As industries embrace the era of Industry 4.0, the centrifugal pump market is poised to redefine the benchmarks of reliability, efficiency, and sustainability in fluid handling applications.
KEY PLAYERS:
• Wilo Group
• GRUNDFOS
• KSB Company
• Flowrox
• Sulzer
• Xylem
• The Weir Group PLC
• Flowserve Corporation
• Ebara Corporation
• Kirloskar Brothers Limited
• Dover Corporation
• ITT Corporation.
Market Report Scope:
Centrifugal pumps, utilizing centrifugal force for fluid movement, consist of an impeller, suction inlet, and discharge outlet. Widely preferred for simplicity, reliability, and ease of maintenance, they find applications in wastewater treatment, chemicals, and petrochemicals. Despite limitations, their demand is rising due to environmental conservation focus and wastewater management regulations. Optimal performance requires selecting the right pump based on flow rate, head pressure, fluid viscosity, and temperature. Market growth is driven by factors such as the surge in emerging economies, demand from unconventional oil extraction, and water desalination projects. Enhancing Global Efficiency, Centrifugal Pump Market Revolutionized by Emerging Economies' Industrial Boom
Market Analysis:
The Increasing in centrifugal pump adoption in the various emerging economies, drive by rapid industrialization and urbanization, is a significant factor contributes the Growth of Market. The demand for pumps in unconventional oil and gas extraction, water desalination projects, and the agricultural sector is increasing and that Drives the market growth. The rising global population and focus on environmental conservation contribute to the increasing demand for centrifugal pumps in the agriculture sector.
Segment Analysis:
By flow:
the radial flow pump dominates with 65.0% of the global revenue share in 2022, utilizing kinetic energy for efficient fluid transfer.
By Stage:
the single-stage centrifugal pump segment is the fastest-growing, especially in North America, due to modernization initiatives and investments in water treatment plants.
By End user:
the industrial segment leads in end-user categories, driven by the growing setup of wastewater treatment plants.
Key Regional Development:
The Asia Pacific dominates with a 48.3% revenue share, fueled by robust industrial growth, water and wastewater treatment demand, and infrastructure investments. North America anticipates the highest CAGR due to its robust industrial sector, demand for energy-efficient pumps, and investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities.
Key Takeaways:
Emerging economies' industrial growth fuels the centrifugal pump market.
Radial flow pumps and single-stage pumps lead their respective segments.
The industrial sector, especially in Asia Pacific, drives significant market revenue.
North America expects substantial growth due to industrial strength and water treatment facility investments.
Recent Developments:
In January 2023, Grundfos Holding A/S acquired Water Works Inc., strengthening water treatment solutions in the Industry division.
Xylem Inc. entered an agreement to acquire Evoqua in January 2023, further expanding mission-critical water treatment solutions and services.
