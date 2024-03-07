Be the change for women, Legarda tells DHSUD

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda made a reminder today to recognize that being proactive in women's rights will make the real change on top of discussing it.

"This celebration serves more than just a tribute to women; it is a moment to highlight the often-overlooked contributions of women, particularly on unpaid care work, and the qualities of nurturing and home management inherent in all individuals, irrespective of gender," Legarda said as she delivered her keynote speech at the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD)'s National Women's Month celebration.

"It is also important to integrate gender considerations into our resilience and adaptation efforts, especially in the face of climate change and natural disasters," she added.

According to Legarda, women have been disproportionately affected by environmental hazards, and are as equally important in disaster preparedness, response, and recovering efforts.

With the empowerment of women in active participation in climate action and disaster risk reduction initiatives, the country could build more resilient and sustainable communities down the line.

"The challenges of modern society have made the mental load of home management more and more challenging," said Legarda.

"We should also recognize that unpaid care work, predominantly shouldered by women, plays a crucial role in sustaining families and communities," she continued. Legarda was the principal author of Republic Act No. 11201 that established the DHSUD, which has become a robust workplace for women, with 436 out of 798 regular female employees.

It has adhered to Gender and Development policy, which fosters women empowerment in housing and urban development.

The veteran lawmaker also challenged the department employees to create a more equitable society where the advancement of women translates to progress for everyone.

"This self-awareness that begins at home can then translate into the representation of women in urban design, planning-related decision-making, and professional and leadership roles," said Legarda.

"By integrating gender perspectives into these processes, cities can develop comprehensive strategies addressing safety, food and water security, and waste reduction," she concluded.

https://www.lorenlegarda.com.ph/be-the-change-for-women-legarda-tells-dhsud/