Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the death of two Filipinos by Houti rebels attack

PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release
March 7, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE DEATH OF TWO FILIPINOS BY HOUTI REBELS ATTACK

I am deeply saddened by the loss of two Filipino seafarers in the recent attack by Houthi rebels on ships in the Gulf of Aden. The Filipino people mourn the death of these brave individuals.

I urge the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to investigate the incident, ensure justice for the victims, and enhance measures to safeguard the lives of Filipino seafarers in these high-risk regions. The DFA should engage diplomatically to address the matter on an international level, recognizing that the safety of our seafarers is a collective responsibility that transcends borders.

Let us stand united in our commitment to protect those who contribute significantly to our maritime industry and ensure the safety of those who continue to serve at sea.

