Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,727 in the last 365 days.

Latest release: enhanced facilitation practices reflected in 13th edition of ECAC Doc 30 Part I – Facilitation

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

9 January 2024 — Led by the Doc 30, Part I (Facilitation) review sub-group, work was completed in 2023 to update the content of this ECAC Policy Statement on Facilitation to ensure its alignment with current positions.

This review results in key changes in this 13th edition of Doc 30, Part I  to reflect amendments to ICAO Annex 9 and related guidance documents, and to reflect evolving facilitation practices in Member States and the industry. Modifications encompass topics such as health measures, Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record, unruly passengers, trafficking and timely communications.

The breadth of topics covered under Doc 30, Part I underscores the extent of ECAC’s programme on facilitation, driven by Member States’ growing emphasis on matters of common interest relating to immigration and the needs of persons with reduced mobility.

You just read:

Latest release: enhanced facilitation practices reflected in 13th edition of ECAC Doc 30 Part I – Facilitation

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more