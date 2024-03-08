Fantasy Sports Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fantasy sports market size is predicted to reach $47.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.
The growth in the fantasy sports market is due to the increasing youth population. North America region is expected to hold the largest fantasy sports market share. Major players in the fantasy sports market include ESPN Inc., FanDuel Group, DraftKings Inc., CBS Sports, Dream Sports, PlayON Fantasy Sports, Mobile Premier League, PlayUp Limited.
Fantasy Sports Market Segments
• By Sports Type: Football, Baseball, Basket Ball, Hockey, Cricket, Other Types
• By Platform: Website, Mobile Application
• By Usage Type: Free, Paid, Hybrid
• By Application: Individual Competition, Team Competition
• By Geography: The global fantasy sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Fantasy sports, often known as rotisserie sports or roto, are any of a variety of games that allow a player to play a virtual game or a virtual season of a league. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. In fantasy sports, a player earns points based on real-life statistics that are converted into fantasy points. The fans take on the roles of both general manager and field manager for their team, assembling a squad through a draft and deals and putting together lineups in desire of the highest statistical output.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fantasy Sports Market Characteristics
3. Fantasy Sports Market Trends And Strategies
4. Fantasy Sports Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Fantasy Sports Market Size And Growth
27. Fantasy Sports Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Fantasy Sports Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
