Fantasy Sports Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $47.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the fantasy sports market size is predicted to reach $47.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.

The growth in the fantasy sports market is due to the increasing youth population. North America region is expected to hold the largest fantasy sports market share. Major players in the fantasy sports market include ESPN Inc., FanDuel Group, DraftKings Inc., CBS Sports, Dream Sports, PlayON Fantasy Sports, Mobile Premier League, PlayUp Limited.

Fantasy Sports Market Segments

• By Sports Type: Football, Baseball, Basket Ball, Hockey, Cricket, Other Types

• By Platform: Website, Mobile Application

• By Usage Type: Free, Paid, Hybrid

• By Application: Individual Competition, Team Competition

• By Geography: The global fantasy sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fantasy sports, often known as rotisserie sports or roto, are any of a variety of games that allow a player to play a virtual game or a virtual season of a league. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. In fantasy sports, a player earns points based on real-life statistics that are converted into fantasy points. The fans take on the roles of both general manager and field manager for their team, assembling a squad through a draft and deals and putting together lineups in desire of the highest statistical output.

