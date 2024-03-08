Golf Tourism Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the golf tourism market size is predicted to reach $8.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the golf tourism market is due to the increasing government support for the promotion of golf tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest golf tourism market share. Major players in the golf tourism market include Fairway Escapes, Goway Travel, Golfbreaks Ltd., Greenscape Holidays, Par Excellence Getaways, Carr Golf, Premier Golf Tours.

Golf Tourism Market Segments

By Type: Domestic, International

By Service Type: Personal Tours, Professional Tours

By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Geography: The global golf tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Golf tourism refers to the trips undertaken by people to play golf. Golf is a sport in which players use a club to hit a small ball into a series of cups set out on a course. Golf tourism is a part of sport tourism, which is one of the tourism industry's fastest-growing segments. Golf tourism refers to domestic or international trips taken by people who play golf at least once while traveling to any destination.

