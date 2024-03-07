Consumer Battery Market to Reach USD 40.25 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Surging Demand for Portable Electronics
The rising demand for portable electronics and the advent of IoT drive the unprecedented growth of the Consumer Battery Market
Consumer Battery Market size was valued at USD 24.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 40.25 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Consumer Battery Market, valued at USD 24.32 Billion in 2022, is projected to hit USD 40.25 Billion by 2030. The market's robust growth at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023-2030 is attributed to the escalating demand for consumer batteries propelled by the surging popularity of portable electronic devices and the transformative impact of IoT.
The consumer battery market is undergoing a transformative phase, propelled by the relentless march of technological progress and the growing emphasis on sustainability. Lithium-ion batteries, renowned for their high energy density and rechargeability, continue to dominate the market landscape, catering to the power-hungry demands of smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles. However, amidst rising environmental concerns, a shift towards greener alternatives like Nickel Metal Hydride and Zinc-Carbon batteries is discernible, driven by consumers' eco-conscious choices. This transition underscores a pivotal moment where performance and sustainability converge, shaping the trajectory of the consumer battery market.
In the quest for convenience and connectivity, the consumer battery market is witnessing a seismic shift towards innovation and diversification. From powering everyday essentials like remote controls and flashlights to fueling the burgeoning ecosystem of smart devices and wearables, batteries play an indispensable role in modern life. Moreover, the advent of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) heralds new opportunities for battery integration, driving demand across diverse applications. As the world inches towards a future defined by electrification and renewable energy, the consumer battery market stands at the forefront of innovation, poised to redefine the boundaries of power storage and distribution.
KEY PLAYERS:
• Samsung SDI
• Panasonic Holdings Corporation
• Duracell
• Eve Systems
• TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO., LTD.
• Suzhou South Large Battery Co., Ltd.
• Eveready
• PolyPlus Battery Company
• Maxell, Ltd.
• VARTA AG
• GP Industrial
• LG Energy Solution
• FDK Corporation
• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
• Energizer Holdings, Inc.
Market Report Scope
Consumer-grade batteries, essential for everyday electronics like remote controls, flashlights, and toys, are primarily composed of alkaline or lithium-ion, available in various sizes. With the growing global population and continuous technological advancements, the demand for consumer batteries is expected to witness an upswing. The introduction of IoT has further amplified this demand, particularly in smart home applications.
Market Analysis:
The Consumer Battery Market is poised for substantial growth due to various factors, Decreasing Prices of Raw Materials: The reduction in raw material prices, particularly lithium-ion, is a pivotal factor driving the market. As renewable technologies compete with fossil fuels, low-cost energy storage becomes essential, further boosting the demand for lithium-ion batteries.
Increasing Demand for Household Electronic Devices: Rising income levels globally enable consumers to invest more in household technology. Innovative products like smartwatches, power banks, and smartphones contribute significantly to the market's growth.
Segment Analysis:
By Battery Type:
The alkaline battery segment dominates the market, finding extensive use in household items such as remotes, digital cameras, toys, and flashlights. The reduction in lithium-ion battery prices over the years has been a major driver for the segment's growth.
By Application:
Power tools, personal care devices, and flashlights/lamps lead in consumer battery usage. The ease of use, high specific energy, and long storage times make primary (non-chargeable) consumer batteries preferable in these applications.
Regional Development:
Asia Pacific leads the Consumer Battery Market, driven by a growing population, demand for portable electronics, and a robust manufacturing infrastructure. The presence of major battery manufacturers like Panasonic, Samsung, and LG Chem, coupled with a favorable regulatory environment, enhances the region's dominance.
Europe holds the second-largest position, fueled by economic growth, increasing demand for portable electronic devices, and a rising awareness of sustainable energy solutions.
Key Takeaway:
Growing Dependence on Portable Electronics: The global surge in consumer battery demand is fueled by an increasing reliance on portable electronic devices.
Shift Towards Sustainable Energy: Consumer preferences are shifting towards sustainable and eco-friendly battery alternatives, driving the demand for rechargeable batteries.
Asia Pacific's Dominance: The Asia Pacific region plays a pivotal role in the Consumer Battery Market's growth, with its thriving manufacturing infrastructure and increasing consumer spending.
Recent Developments:
June 2023: Toyota plans to incorporate high-performance solid-state batteries into upcoming EVs, aiming to enhance driving range and reduce costs.
April 2023: Volkswagen strengthens collaboration with Redwood Materials, introducing a consumer battery recycling program to promote safe disposal of rechargeable devices and lithium-ion batteries. Participating dealerships will facilitate easy drop-off.
