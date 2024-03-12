Miniclip Teams Up with InGame Esports to Bring Carrom Pool to The Indian Subcontinent
InGame Esports has announced a strategic partnership with Miniclip to introduce the popular multiplayer board game, Carrom Pool.COLOMBO , WESTERN PROVINCE , SRI LANKA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InGame Esports, the premier Esports agency in South Asia, is thrilled to announce their strategic partnership with Miniclip, the prominent international digital games and entertainment company, to introduce the popular multiplayer board game, Carrom Pool, to the Indian subcontinent’s gaming community.
Carrom Pool, based on the beloved South Asian board game, offers players an easy-to-play and engaging multiplayer experience. With simple gameplay, smooth controls, and realistic physics, the game allows players to travel the world and compete against skilled opponents.
Miniclip is a pioneer in multiplayer games, and boasts a mission to 'unleash the gamer in everyone.' With over 7 billion downloads globally and a monthly reach of over 400 million players, Miniclip has established itself as a leader in the digital games industry. The company, founded in 2001, has grown exponentially, reaching audiences in over 195 countries across six continents.
The collaboration between InGame Esports and Miniclip endeavors to propel Carrom Pool to the forefront of the Indian gaming scene, leveraging the region's vibrant gaming culture. InGame Esports, renowned for its expertise in the Esports industry, is excited to contribute to the growth of Esports in South Asia by introducing this culturally significant game to a wider audience.
Carrom Pool's integration into the Miniclip portfolio aligns with both companies' commitment to delivering high-quality and culturally relevant gaming experiences. The strategic collaboration aims to leverage InGame Esports' domain knowledge and Miniclip's global reach to create a gaming phenomenon that resonates with diverse audiences.
With InGame Esports and Miniclip combining their strengths, the stage is set for Carrom Pool to rise as a gaming sensation, igniting excitement among players not only in South Asia but globally. This partnership embodies a pledge to drive innovation, celebrate culture, and propel the ever-evolving landscape of Esports throughout the region and beyond.
