Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Flower And Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $224.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the flower and ornamental plant market size is predicted to reach $67.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the flower and ornamental plant market is due to the rising demand for indoor plants and flowers in the residential sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flower and ornamental plant market share. Major players in the flower and ornamental plant market include Syngenta Flowers, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, Monrovia Nursery Co., Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Ball Horticultural Company.

Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Segments

1. By Type: Potted Plants, Cut Flowers

2. By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3. By End-Users: Commercial, Residential

4. By Geography: The global flower and ornamental plant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A flower and ornamental plant refer to a plant that is planted primarily for aesthetic purposes, such as screening, accent, specimen, color, or aesthetics. They are typically grown in flower gardens so that their flowers can be seen. It is a plant that is primarily produced for aesthetic purposes, such as screening, accentuation, specimen, color, or aesthetics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Characteristics

3. Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Trends And Strategies

4. Flower and Ornamental Plant Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Size And Growth

……

27. Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

