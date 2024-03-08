Glamping Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Glamping Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Glamping Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glamping market size is predicted to reach $4.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.
The growth in the glamping market is due to the growing number of staycations. Europe region is expected to hold the largest glamping market share. Major players in the glamping market include Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Paperbark Camp, The Glamping Orchard, GlamXperience.
By Type: Family Travel, Enterprise Travel
By Accommodation: Cabins and Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, Other Accommodation
By Consumer Orientation: Male, Female, Kids
By Size: 4-Person, 2-Person, Other Sizes
By End-User: Consumers, Events
By Geography: The global glamping market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Glamping refers to a form of camping where travelers enjoy comforts that are usually associated with luxurious types of holidays. Glamping is a fusion between camping and glamour, which is a more sophisticated version of camping. Glamping is used by consumers to experience a vacation in lesser-known places without giving up their comforts and peace of mind.
