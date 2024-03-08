Global Glass Manufacturing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $224.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glass manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $224.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the glass manufacturing market is due to Increasing demand for consumer electronics and large-scale investments in infrastructure development. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest glass manufacturing market share. Major players in the glass manufacturing market include Pilkington Group Limited, Saint Gobain, ThermoFisher Scientific, Nippon Sheet Glass, PPG Industries, Kyocera Corporation.

Glass Manufacturing Market Segments

1. By Product: Container Glass, Flat Glass, Fiber Glass, Other Products

2. By Application: Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Telecommunication, Other Applications

3. By Geography: The global glass manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The glass manufacturing refers to a manufacturing facility where the process of manufacturing glass is divided into five stages that include a collection of raw materials, preparation of batch, melting in a furnace, fabrication, and annealing.

