Healthcare Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare logistics market size is predicted to reach $134.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.
The growth in the healthcare logistics market is due to the growing global pharmaceutical sales. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare logistics market share. Major players in the healthcare logistics market include Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DHL Supply Chain.
Healthcare Logistics Market Segments
By Service: Transportation, Warehousing
By Product: Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, Medical Equipment
By Type: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs
By End-Users Outlook: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories
By Geography: The global healthcare logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Healthcare logistics refer to the logistics service of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies. The aim of healthcare logistics is to maximize the use of technical and material resources available to health systems for improving the efficiency, quality, and traceability of health operations.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Healthcare Logistics Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare Logistics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Healthcare Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Healthcare Logistics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Healthcare Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Healthcare Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
