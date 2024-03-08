Healthcare Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 8, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare logistics market size is predicted to reach $134.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the healthcare logistics market is due to the growing global pharmaceutical sales. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare logistics market share. Major players in the healthcare logistics market include Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DHL Supply Chain.

Healthcare Logistics Market Segments

By Service: Transportation, Warehousing

By Product: Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, Medical Equipment

By Type: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By End-Users Outlook: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography: The global healthcare logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare logistics refer to the logistics service of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies. The aim of healthcare logistics is to maximize the use of technical and material resources available to health systems for improving the efficiency, quality, and traceability of health operations.

