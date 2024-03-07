Pattison Outdoor Wins Bid For New Advertising Partnership With Vancouver International Airport





Vancouver International Airport

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor , Canada's leading Out-of-Home Advertising company, proudly announces an exclusive advertising partnership with Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

As of March 1st, 2024, PATTISON Outdoor solidifies its position as the dominant advertising supplier in Western Canada by welcoming YVR into its extensive national airport portfolio. With the addition of Canada's second-largest airport, PATTISON is the primary advertising provider to 17 Canadian airports, expanding its presence in front of travelers.

Over the next two years, PATTISON will unveil a comprehensive digital renewal at YVR, introducing an innovative content strategy to enhance brand visibility and engagement for the airport’s advertising partners. Traveler experience will be at the core of all decision-making, with thoughtful consideration to creating spaces that inspire and embody the true natural beauty of B.C.

Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration: "YVR represents a key partnership for PATTISON, reinforcing our commitment to deliver innovative advertising solutions that resonate with audiences both locally and globally. This venture underscores our dedication to elevating the airport experience and providing brands with unparalleled opportunities to engage with travelers."

The PATTISON brand has long been synonymous with Out-of-Home advertising excellence throughout British Columbia and will bring with it an experienced and committed sales force with both strong local ties and national reach.

As a diverse hub for nearly 25 million passengers annually, YVR connects people, cargo, data and ideas for the benefit of the community and the economy that supports it. Renowned for its excellence, YVR was recognized as one of the top three Best North American Airports and as one of the top 20 Best Airports in the World by Skytrax in 2023.

Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at YVR, underscores the airport's commitment to enhancing passenger experiences: "Teaming up with PATTISON allows us to execute on our shared commitment to showcase B.C.'s vibrant local culture, reinforcing our reputation as a world-class airport while enriching the journey for travellers. Through this collaboration, we look forward to elevating the advertising spaces and technology at YVR that will allow for creative executions and engaging content for the millions of people who travel through the airport each year.”

The digital reimagining of the media experience at YVR is slated to commence this year.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

Jeff Richards jrichards@pattisonoutdoor.com