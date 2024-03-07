David Sarlabous joins the executive committee of the Videlio Group as General Manager in charge of development

Videlio, French leader in audiovisual integration and services, completes its management team with the appointment of David Sarlabous as General Manager in charge of development. With his 17 years of experience in Tech & IT, he will support the Group’s digital transformation to accelerate its growth in markets undergoing profound technological change. These are markets in which audiovisual integration and IT are rapidly converging.

Supporting clients with their digital transformation

Very much involved in major transformation projects since the start of his career, David Sarlabous is keen to support Videlio’s clients in the adoption of new systems to meet their new needs and procedures.

David Sarlabous: “The audiovisual markets are undergoing an unprecedented change, propelled by an increasingly marked digital transformation. Between the implementation of Digital Workplace projects, the management of cloud systems, the integration of SaaS applications and the transition to IP, our sector is experiencing a real revolution. As a leader in our field, Videlio must position itself as a key player in this evolution, committed to being the driving force behind this transformation.”

Encouraging Digital within the Videlio Group

To achieve this ambition, David Sarlabous will be able to count on the recognized expertise of the Videlio Group, by encouraging a digital dimension and culture. This way, through their skills, their vision and the strength of their advice, all employees can respond to the major strategic challenges of their clients.

By capitalizing on the innovative potential of its partners and by joining forces with new players, Videlio aims to transform its ecosystem into a more agile model, adapted to market requirements. Thus, promoting the development of innovative and more competitive proposals.

A stimulus for commerce, communication & marketing

In order to implement and deploy this Videlio strategy, David Sarlabous will be able to count on the Videlio sales teams, with whom he will guide Videlio’s strategy and development activities. Furthermore, he will lead the Group’s communications & marketing strategy.

Xavier Renaud, President of the Videlio Group: “David Sarlabous has demonstrated his abilities to lead teams towards success, to establish innovative development strategies and to improve commercial proposals; thus, responding to market challenges. His experience will allow him to bring new perspectives that will help us align our services more closely with the present and future challenges of the audiovisual industry; while supporting the pursuit of profitable growth for our Group.”





A graduate of ENSAM and, more recently, the IMD Lausanne Executive Certificate in Digital Business Excellence, David brings to Videlio more than 17 years of international experience in the media sector and digital transformation at TECHNICOLOR, SYNAMEDIA. Also, since 2014, at CISCO Systems where he took responsibility for a team in charge of Media accounts in France – with major clients (Vivendi, Havas, Canal+). In 2018, he took over as Head of Media Account Sales for the EMEA region, where he led a sales and marketing team responsible for developing a set of systems dedicated to the media sector. With his team, he specialized in promoting digitalization systems, focused on modern infrastructures, including the transition to IP technologies, the Cloud, virtualization, cybersecurity and video software.