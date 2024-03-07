AI in Fintech Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors: Skyline AI, Numerai, High Radius
AI in Fintech Market Outlook Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape and Insights for next 5 years
HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on AI in Fintech Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are High Radius (United States), Lingxi (China), Kreditech (Germany), Numerai (United States), Walnut Algorithms (France), Skyline AI (United States), Fount (South Korea), Cleo (United Kingdom), Upstart (United States), Gupshup (United States), Kabbage (United States), Aktivo (Russia), Acuminor (Sweden), Castlepoint (United States), Credquant (Singapore).
Definition:
AI in Fintech, or Artificial Intelligence in Financial Technology, refers to the application of advanced machine learning, data analysis, and automation techniques within the financial industry. It involves using AI technologies to enhance and streamline various financial processes, services, and products. Fintech, as a broader term, encompasses innovations that leverage technology to transform traditional financial activities, and the integration of AI within this space has led to significant improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and customer experiences.
Market Trends:
Financial institutions were increasingly using AI to analyze vast amounts of data quickly and accurately. This allowed for better insights into customer behavior, investment trends, and risk assessments.
Market Drivers:
AI-powered solutions such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and personalized financial recommendations were enhancing customer interactions, providing real-time assistance, and delivering tailored financial products and services.
Market Opportunities:
AI chatbots and virtual assistants can enhance customer service by providing personalized recommendations, answering queries, and handling routine transactions, improving customer satisfaction and retention.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies
The premier Conversational AI platform utilized by banks and Fintech companies, Active.Ai, was acquired by Gupshup, a global leader in conversational interaction, on April 5, 2022. Gupshup's customer experience (CX) solutions for BFSI clients are strengthened by the purchase. The connected platform for financial services, Identifee, and Photon Commerce, the market leader in artificial intelligence for fintech, announced a strategic partnership on June 1, 2022. This partnership will allow banks to instantly digitize, analyze, and deliver insights from PDF and paper statements.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of AI in Fintech market segments by Types: Solution, Service
Detailed analysis of AI in Fintech market segments by Applications: Automated Customer Support, Fraud Detection, Data Analysis, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI in Fintech market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Fintech market.
• -To showcase the development of the AI in Fintech market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Fintech market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Fintech market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Fintech market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The AI in Fintech Market is segmented by Application (Automated Customer Support, Fraud Detection, Data Analysis, Others) by Type (Solution, Service) by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the AI in Fintech market report:
– Detailed consideration of AI in Fintech market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the AI in Fintech market-leading players.
– AI in Fintech market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of AI in Fintech market for forthcoming years.
