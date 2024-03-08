Global Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Hyperspectral Imaging System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Hyperspectral Imaging System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hyperspectral imaging system market size is predicted to reach $51.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.
The growth in the hyperspectral imaging system market is due to the growing popularity of autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest hyperspectral imaging system market share. Major players in the hyperspectral imaging system market include Corning Incorporated, Cubert GmbH, Norsk ElektroOptikk AS, Telops Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Surface Optics Corporation, Applied Spectral Imaging Inc.
Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Segments
•By Product: Cameras, Accessories
•By Technology: Push Broom, Snapshot, Other Technologies
•By Application: Military Surveillance, Remote Sensing, Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics, Machine Vision And Optical Sorting, Other Applications
•By End-user: Food and Agriculture, Healthcare, Defense, Mining and Metrology, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global hyperspectral imaging system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hyperspectral imaging is a technique used in a variety of industries and applications to collect images at various wavelengths by using a spectral view at each point of the image in each direction to collect spectra for each pixel in the sample to identify objects and processes.
