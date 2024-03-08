Global Facial Recognition Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the facial recognition market size is predicted to reach $12.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.
The growth in the facial recognition market is due to the growing importance of the surveillance industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest facial recognition market share. Major players in the facial recognition market include NEC Corporation, SenseTime Group Inc., Idemia Group S.A., Megvii Inc., CyberLink Corp., Ayasdi Inc., FacePhi S.L., Raydiant Inc..
Facial Recognition Market Segments
•By Technology: 2D, 3D, Facial Analytics
•By Application: Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Security And Surveillance, Other Applications
•By End User: Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Automobile And Transportation, Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Government, Healthcare, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global facial recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Facial recognition refers to the method of recognizing someone or confirming their identification by looking at their face. It records patterns based on a person's face characteristics, analyses them, and compares the results. In order to identify and locate human faces in pictures and videos, the face detection method is a necessary first step.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Facial Recognition Market Characteristics
3. Facial Recognition Market Trends And Strategies
4. Facial Recognition Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Facial Recognition Market Size And Growth
……
27. Facial Recognition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Facial Recognition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
