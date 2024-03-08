Home Fragrance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The home fragrance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home fragrance market size is predicted to reach $12.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the home fragrance market is due to the increasing demand for natural essential oils in home fragrance products. Western Europeregion is expected to hold the largest home fragrance market share. Major players in the home fragrance market include Procter & Gamble, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Home Fragrance Market Segments

•By Product Type: Candles, Room Sprays, Reed Diffuser, Essential Oils, Incense Sticks

•By Fragrances: Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Other Fragrances

•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

•By Form: Liquid, Dry, Solid

•By End-User: Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global home fragrance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A home fragrance is a mixture of organic compounds that emits a characteristic aroma or smell that is now becoming as important a feature of home design as any piece of furniture or decor. Home fragrances are intended to scent the air or mask odors to create a pleasant interior atmosphere. Home fragrance products are inexpensive, aromatic, aid in the maintenance of air quality, and serve as a source for removing unpleasant odors.

